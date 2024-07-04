Creating Software Flow
We are now looking for more colleagues who has previously taken an active part in building and improving CI/CD systems and are familiar with some related practices such as provisioning, delivery flows, build systems, repository management, data management and data visualization. We learn, share knowledge and always strive to create and deliver the best solutions to our customer.
As we have a great range of customers demanding our skills it gives a good opportunity for you to discover many different solutions and technologies. Most of the time, you will be working together with colleagues from SiNIX, at the customer or in one of our teams.
Our customers trust in us and we work very closely with them. In the partnership, we guide them to the solutions that supports them in the best possible way.
Our mission
In SiNIX Software Flow - Our mission is to make software development smooth and efficient. An environment where you as a developer get fast feedback through intuitive built pipelines and continuous integration.www.sinix.se
We are looking for persons with a few years of year's experience in CI/CD, DevOps etc BUT most importantly - are interested in making software development smooth and efficient.
It 's good if you have:
A Bachelor or Master's degree in Computer Science or equivalent
Experience in CI/CD pipeline design
Experience in working with Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with different cloud providers
Scripting in for example Python
We offer
Interesting assignments
Great and skilled colleagues
Lots of fun and learning
A flexible salary setup
