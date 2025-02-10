Country Logistics Manager
Sofidel Sweden AB, headquartered in Kisa in Östergötland, is part of the leading European Italian group Sofidel Group. Sofidel is a successful company in the process industry that manufactures tissue paper, which is then converted into finished consumer products either on-site or by other converters within Sweden and the international market. Sofidel is now seeking a Country Logistics Manager to be based at the factory and Swedish headquarters in Kisa.
As Country Logistics Manager, you will be responsible for all transport and logistics within the Swedish operations. You will ensure compliance with the group's policies and guidelines while driving improvement efforts focused on optimizing goods flows and improving processes overall, leading to increased efficiency and cost savings.
You will lead and develop the logistics team and ensure that the team delivers a high level of service to customers without compromising on safety and values.
The role includes analyzing logistics data to identify and solve problems, as well as creating reports that you will frequently present to management on group level. You will also be responsible for the budget and various KPIs, as well as following up on results in relation to the budget. The role also involves negotiating with suppliers, seeking new suppliers, and collaborating internally with other departments and customers' Supply Chain functions to resolve logistics-related issues.
This role is part of the Swedish management team, and you will report to the Regional Logistics Director (Sweden/Benelux/Poland).
We are looking for someone with an academic degree, preferably in logistics or economics, who has experience leading teams and driving improvement processes in logistics. You have worked with data analysis, implementing improvements and have experience communicating effectively at various levels, both internally and externally. A key to success in this role is solid experience in both transport management and warehouse management.
You are accustomed to negotiating with external suppliers and have experience with quality systems such as ISO 9001. Experience working in production with large volumes is a merit, and we see it as an advantage if you have worked with project management and are proficient in SAP.
Some of your most prominent traits include your leadership skills, your decisiveness, and a curiosity that helps you develop further. You have an analytical mindset and can act flexibly in a non-static environment.
We offer a challenging role, in a key position, with significant responsibility and influence in Sofidel's Swedish operations, which are part of an internationally leading group. You will become a key figure in Sofidel Sweden's continued growth and actively contribute to the development of logistics operations in Sweden. You will have competent colleagues and support from the group's international organization. There are also good internal development opportunities within the company, which operates in 13 countries across Europe and the USA.
Are you the one we are looking for? We look forward to receiving your application. Selection is ongoing. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Made for Sales - Ida Ekendahl at the number below.
Sofidel Sweden AB has 180 employees and a turnover of just over SEK 1 billion. The Swedish headquarters, along with its associated industrial facility, is located in Kisa, 50 km south of Linköping. Since 2010, Sofidel Sweden AB has been part of the Italian group Sofidel, which is the second largest on the European tissue market with approximately 7,000 employees and a turnover of about EUR 2 billion. Ersättning
