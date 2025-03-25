Cost Engineer within Scania Procurement
Scania CV AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-03-25
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you value servant leadership and want to shape future technical solutions? Are you interested in working internationally and collaborating with colleagues across Scania and TRATON Group? If so, join our team at Scania Cost Management!
Job Responsibilities
Cost Management is a critical function within Scania Procurement, responsible for conducting cost analyses and calculations from the early stages of projects and development, continuing throughout the lifecycle of parts. We collaborate closely with the procurement line organization, R&D, and Scania's suppliers to determine the optimal level of technology, manufacturing processes, sustainability, and pricing. As a Cost Engineer, you will create theoretical manufacturing processes for articles or components, encompassing all parameters found in physical processes. This includes work rates, materials, cycle times, staffing, and other factors that contribute to the total cost of the article, component, or tool.
In this role, you will provide high-quality cost calculations to support purchasers in identifying pricing potential and formulating negotiation strategies. You will conduct calculations both within greenfield contexts and specific supplier specifications. Additionally, you will play an active role in supporting negotiations and supplier selection processes alongside the buyers.
Who You Are
You have a Bachelor's degree in Engineering, or equivalent work experience in Supplier Quality Development or similar roles. You have 3+ years of experience in Cost Management or Production Preparation with a focus on cost calculation, and possess strong knowledge of manufacturing processes, tooling materials, and component development.
You excel in both agile and conventional development environments. Your strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills enable you to explain tool outcomes effectively. You are structured, adaptable, and collaborate well with various levels within Scania and with suppliers. You build trust and communicate effectively, working according to Scania's corporate culture with integrity.
The role involves international contacts and travel, so a good level of spoken and written English is required. Knowledge of Swedish or German is advantageous. Experience with Siemens cost calculation tools is considered a plus.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We offer a role as a Cost Engineer within a skilled and diverse team. Our team has expertise in materials, manufacturing processes, cost estimation, tools, and development expenses. We value openness and diversity. Scania is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace. We recognize the importance of work-life balance. Scania provides opportunities for career growth, both locally and internationally, including mentorship programs and leadership training.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
About me as a manager
I have been employed at Scania procurement more than five years. My leadership philosophy is centred on empowerment, encouragement, and transparency. I trust the team to develop optimal strategies to achieve our objectives and will provide opportunities for you to lead initiatives. Concurrently, I will consistently offer support and stand behind you.
An open atmosphere is vital, and through coaching and feedback, we can collaboratively find solutions together. My goal is to support your aspirations, enhance your skills, and encourage you to challenge me, thereby contributing to my development as a leader.
Application
Your application should include a CV, cover letter and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-04-10. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Maryam Kharaji, Head of Cost Management, maryam.kharaji@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9243658