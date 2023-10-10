Cost Controller
Cost Controller - NOVO Energy
Are you a financial professional with a passion for precision and talent of managing costs effectively? If so, we invite you to explore the opportunity of joining our dynamic team!
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a Cost Controller to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Engineering team is coalition of specialists, engineers and technical project managers across a broad range of technical disciplines. Together they work toward the shared goal of scaling and industrializing the production of our lithium-ion battery technology that will help Volvo transform into a pure electric car manufacturer.
Our Engineering team collaborative, nimble, and always open to learn and grow. Their skills and experiences come from a variety of industries all over the world and span chemical, electrical, mechanical, and industrial engineering.
The team is currently focused on designing, planning and equipping a world class Gigafactory in time for start of production in 2026. This is an immense undertaking requiring the joint efforts and contributions of engineers working cross-functionally, with the ultimate goal of producing the world's most sustainable lithium-ion batteries.
About the role
In this position, you will be part of the Engineering organization of NOVO Energy in charge of organizing and tracking the cost for our overall projects. You will jointly with dedicated technical project managers secure project deliveries on cost, time and quality.
Your role will involve managing and organizing equipment cost estimates, consolidating expenses, and ensuring transparency in tracking our commitments, accruals, liabilities, actual costs, and forecasts in the established Primavera Unifier system. Additionally, you'll be responsible for maintaining a well-defined change order process throughout the project's completion.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Collaborating with responsible technical project managers to successfully own and deliver a clear track of our project budget.
- Manage costs by establishing a budget baseline, tracking changes by championing the Primavera Unifier cost control system.
- Lead efforts to monitor and control commitments, accruals, liabilities, changes, actuals, and forecasts.
- Jointly with our Supply Chain as well as Engineering team managing subcontractors and suppliers in regard to control of cost centers and payment certifications.
- Drive the change control process to identify risks, improvements, and gather lessons learned for continuous enhancements.
Skills & requirements:
We're looking for you who enjoys working in an international environment and understands the importance of building good relationships and managing stakeholders to achieve results. You should be highly organized, focused on delivering outcomes, and take initiative with a can-do attitude that consistently exceeds expectations.
We believe that you have:
- BSc. / MSc. within Engineering, Economics or Business Administration, with specialization in Project Management or Cost Control.
- Minimum 3 years relevant experience in cost controlling.
- Experience in the use of digital tools and enterprise software for estimating and/or cost engineering context with valuable knowledge of Primavera Unifier software.
- Fluency in English. Other language skills including Swedish is valuable but not required.
- Technically strong in project cost planning, follow up and reporting.
- Knowledge in the use of Microsoft MS Office and equivalent cost control system. Knowledge in Power BI is highly valuable but not required.
- Excellent communication & presentation skills.
- Experience in earned value management and key performance indicators.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
