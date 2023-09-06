Copywriter - Internship
Since selling our first timepiece in 2011, Daniel Wellington has evolved into a global phenomenon that has disrupted an entire industry. We are an exciting, vibrant, and innovative brand that challenges old conventions - continuously striving to enrich our customers' style through timeless pieces.
Internshiping here, you are a part of an inclusive and diverse workplace, where we want you to be yourself. We give you ownership and flexibility in your work, and the opportunity to make an impact, directly contributing to our success. You will spend your days with collaborative, open, positive, and highly skilled people. You will learn new things, grow, and have a great time while doing so.
We're now looking for an eager student to join our Brand & Creative team as a Copywriter Intern during the winter/spring 2024 semester. Perfect for people with a strong interest in fashion and digital marketing, this is a full-time unpaid opportunity for those who will complete an internship as part of their post-secondary education.
The length of the internship can be discussed, but ideally, we'd like you to be available for a minimum of 8 weeks or up to a full semester.
ABOUT THE INTERNSHIP
You'll be part of shaping and enhancing our online presence through digital campaigns and creative storytelling. Above all, we're looking for someone who genuinely loves writing; who sees copy as a powerful tool to connect with our target audience, and even thinks it's fun to obsess over every apostrophe. Whether it's words for our website, ads, emails, or more conceptual pieces of copy - you should be comfortable with both short and long-form writing.
THE TASKS YOU WILL OWN
• Buddy up with our Senior Copywriter, plus other members of the Brand & Creative team, to learn the ins and outs of what we do - and get thoughtful and frequent advice and feedback on your work
• Write clear, concise, and consistent copy that's on-brand and helps people understand Daniel Wellington and our products
• Try your hand at every aspect of copywriting: competitive research, working from a creative brief, developing creative concepts, information architecture and communication design, feedback flows and editing, design collaboration and critique, digital performance, and more
WHO YOU ARE
Is pursuing a BA/BS degree or higher in English, Creative Writing, Communications, or a related field.
Native or fluent English speaker with excellent written and verbal communication skills
Great at working collaboratively and juggling multiple tasks at once
Experience in writing or editing online content (i.e. school publication, website, personal blog)
A general understanding of social media platforms, trends, algorithms, and best practices
A genuine interest in digital marketing trends and pop culture - our content needs to resonate with different target audiences, and if you're tapped into the Gen-Z target group, that's a plus
THIS IS #LIFEATDW
Are you still here? Amazing! We aim to be transparent, and we want to give you a glimpse of what it is like working here. If you want to know what our people replied when we asked them why they like working here, you can visit our career site - (https://careers.danielwellington.com/pages/our-company-culture)
ABOUT THE PROCESS
We will review your application and try to get back to you as soon as possible. We aim to do so within 2 weeks. In this recruitment process, we will ask for a portfolio. If you proceed further there will be two interviews. Hope to see you in the process!
