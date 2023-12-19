Controller Tres Hitachi Energy
2023-12-19
We are now looking for a Controller (f/m/d) to our Transformer Service Organization (TRES) in Ludvika: from rapid response and performance improvement to operational efficiency and life-cycle management, Service is one of our fast-growing areas. With a portfolio that spans from installation to end-of-life services, we help our customers to optimize and proactively manage their assets to support their business goals.
You will be the sparring partner of the plant management in all aspects of finance and controlling. Through your proximity to the business, your accurate analyses as well as the monitoring and interpretation of relevant data and information, you make a significant contribution to evaluating alternative courses of action and identifying optimal solutions. If your communicative personality and analytical approach are convincing and you are enthusiastic about this exciting field of activity, then apply now for our location in Ludvika!
Your responsibilities
Close collaboration with Service Manager
Preparation of performance analyses for the derivation and elaboration of operational as well as strategic measures for the local management team and the Hub Europe
Preparation of financial outlooks / forecasts / budgets in line with site and global management requirements
Assumption of complex tasks in the areas of controlling, asset management, finance
Responsibility for the quarterly project reviews
Liquidity planning
Responsibility for risk management and risk assessment of projects as well as willingness to provide overall project support
Monitoring of tasks in the areas of corporate governance, compliance, assurance and SOX
Continuous development of proposals for cost reduction and improvement of cost efficiency (SG&A, COPQ)
Confident representation of the site in management reviews as well as in the finance organization of Hitachi Energy
Your background
Bachelor's degree or higher preferably in Accounting, Business Economics or equivalent
Several years of professional experience in the areas of controlling and finance (minimum 4/5 years) in major company or a division of a large corporation
Experience in an industrial/manufacturing environment
Experience in cost accounting, calculation of hourly rates, project controlling
Experience in the application of International Accounting Standards/IFRS
Fluent in English, Swedish knowledge considered as an advantage
Good MS Excel and SAP skills
Confident to work on your own initiative and communicate on different levels within the organization
Ability to manage multiple priorities and work under pressure with mandatory deadlines
Ability to maintain a global perspective, influence/impact, be service oriented and to effectively manage the change
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 14th, 2024! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Denis Pastrore, denis.pastore@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Yvonne Norgren, +46 107-38 36 94. All other questions can be directed to Senior Talent Acquisition Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
