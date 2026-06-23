Controller Lynk & Co Integration
Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag / Controllerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla controllerjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
, Mölndal
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, Kungälv
, Lerum
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Company description:
Who are we?Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent. We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Job description: Let's introduce ourselves
The Commercial Operations organization plays a vital role in bringing our strategy to life across areas such as Marketing, Aftersales, Customer Service, Retail Development and Commercial Digital. We work closely with markets and global stakeholders to drive customer experience, operational effectiveness and sustainable growth.
Within Commercial Operations, Finance acts as a trusted business partner. Our role is to ensure financial transparency, support performance management and enable smart investments that balance short term results with long term value creation.
In this role, you will also contribute to the integration of Lynk & Co operations into Volvo Cars, supporting the setup of financial structures, business planning and performance tracking across multiple European markets.
What you'll do
As Controller with a focus on Lynk & Co integration, you will play a key role in enabling effective financial steering, building robust processes and supporting strategic decision-making.
You will:
Extract, consolidate and analyse financial and operational data to provide actionable insights
Develop and maintain tools for business follow-up, including actuals tracking, forecasting and performance monitoring
Drive business planning activities (budget, forecasts, outlooks and long-term plans), including Lynk & Co business plans across European markets
Collaborate with NSCs to assess profitability, volumes and commercial performance at aggregated level
Support definition of commercial operating models in collaboration with legal and business stakeholders
Ensure accurate profit recognition and alignment with Performance Steering and financial systems
Establish and optimise financial processes and systems (e.g. OneStream, SAP)
Perform in-depth performance analysis, identifying trends, risks and opportunities across commercial areas
Support reporting cycles, closings and ad-hoc analysis
Drive continuous improvement and automation in reporting, tools and data quality
Collaborate with functional controllers and stakeholders to ensure alignment on processes, timelines and deliverables
What you'll bring
You are a structured and analytical finance professional who thrives in a dynamic and evolving environment, with the ability to combine operational work with strategic thinking.
Strong analytical and numerical skills; ability to translate data into insights
Advanced Excel skills and experience with financial systems (SAP, OneStream or similar)
High attention to detail combined with a holistic business mindset
Experience in business planning, forecasting and performance steering
Strong stakeholder management and collaboration skills
Ability to work in a fast-paced, changing environment and handle both structured and ad-hoc tasks
Experience with dashboards, reporting tools and process optimisation
Understanding of commercial business drivers and performance steering
Additional for Lynk & Co scope:
Knowledge of Lynk & Co business models and European market setup is an advantage
Strong coordination skills across multiple markets and stakeholders
Experience supporting integration, transformation or new business setups is a plus Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "81332-44266315". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/
405 31 GOTHENBURG Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Jobbnummer
9975827