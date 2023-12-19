Controller
Job Description
Our client is a dynamic and innovative organization at the forefront of the banking industry. As they embark on an exciting expansion, we are seeking a highly experienced and skilled Controller to join their team and play a pivotal role in setting up a new unit.
As a Controller at our client, you will be responsible for establishing and implementing reporting structures, forecasting, and cost follow-up routines and processes for their newly established unit. Your expertise will be crucial in ensuring the financial success and sustainability of this strategic initiative.
Responsibilities:
• Develop and implement reporting structures, forecasting, and cost follow-up routines for the new unit.
• Provide strategic financial insights to support decision-making.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure financial goals are met.
• Lead and mentor team members in the unit.
• Drive continuous improvement in financial processes and procedures.
Company Description
Our client is a Swedish bank with operations in both the Nordic and Baltic countries. They offer digital solutions for everyday economics to more extensive financial advice, both for private and corporate clients. At our client you will be part of an innovative journey and flexible solutions to create a superior client experience. The headquarters is located in Stockholm.
Qualifications
• You have several years of proven experience as a Controller.
• You have a university degree in Finance, Economics, Business Administration or similar.
• You have excellent Excel skills.
• You are fluent in English, both oral and written.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
You need to be self-motivated and organized with very strong analytical skills and attention to detail. You have very deep competence within the competence area, and can solve abstract tasks, can lead others and work as a mentor.
Admission and Application
Full-time position, 40h/week. The position will start in the beginning of next year, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-20 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Stockholm. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
