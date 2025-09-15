Control Lead Engineer
2025-09-15
The opportunity
We are seeking a Control Lead Engineer to Join our experienced team at Power Quality and help to enable the green transition in the worldwide energy market by delivering solutions from our market-leading FACTS portfolio.
In this role, you will be able to combine your technical skills with your leadership skills. You will lead a subproject team of control engineers within the areas of Control Applications, SCADA, HMI, Network, and Cyber Security and at the same time technically contribute to one or several of the above areas depending on your expertise. The position offers opportunities to broaden your technical knowledge and at the same time develop your leadership skills. You will have a central role in the project and be the interface between the control engineering team and the customer as well as other project team members. As Control Lead Engineer you will also be a part of our growth and transformation journey, driving continuous improvement initiatives in line with our strategic objectives.
"I chose to apply to Hitachi for two key reasons - our focus on the energy sector and the fact that we're a company in growth and transformation. It's inspiring to be part of a forward-looking organization where development is a natural part of everyday work." - Andreas Axelsen
How you'll make an impact
You will lead and inspire a sub-project team of control engineers to deliver high-quality and cost-effective engineering solutions for our customers.
The team works with everything from design and implementation to verification and commissioning of control systems to meet customer requirements in delivering solutions.
You will take on overall technical responsibility for the team's technical scope of work and ability to meet scheduling requirements and agreed budgets.
You will have the opportunity to combine the lead role with a design role in one or several of the control system's technical areas.
You will actively contribute to our growth and transformation journey
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
To succeed in this position, you need to be a confident leader who facilitates teamwork and communicates clearly at all levels.
You hold a BSc or a MSc. in Engineering with a specialization in electrical systems, automatic control theory, software engineering or equivalent.
Experience in similar technical engineering positions working with design of electrical power plants, converter stations, process control systems, substation automation or similar.
As a person, you are organized, responsive and solution-driven, with a strong focus on delivering results.
Hitachi Energy is a truly global company and proficiency in English is required. Swedish is considered as value added.'
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Andreas Axelsen, andreas.axelsen@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, Kevin.galloway@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9508398