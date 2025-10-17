Contract/Project Controller
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Aviation Services, a business unit within Saab Aeronautics, delivers a wide range of services and integrated support solutions to customers in the defense and commercial market, for cost-effective support of systems and platforms throughout the life cycle. You will first and foremost be a part of our Business Area Finance organization.
We are in an expansive phase with several ongoing contracts, projects and prospects and we therefore need to strengthen our team with an experienced, business minded and driven Controller who will be responsible for one of our larger Contract/Project. We will offer you a challenging and varied position as a Contract/Project Controller at Business Unit Aviation Services.
You will be given the opportunity to work closely together with Contract responsible or Project Leader and other team members. Your overall goal will be to generate a positive business impact, provide early indicators to management and secure that Saabs accounting rules are followed.
You are also responsible for:
*
Be a co-pilot to Contract Responsible/Project Leader in financials matters
*
Monitor and control financial aspects of programs and projects such as follow-up and analyze, prepare budgets and forecasts
*
Active support in financial matters
*
Analyze actuals and forecasts and initiate actions to improve financial performance
*
Understand how changed planning, risks and opportunities affect the financials
*
Work proactively and contribute to a transparent and inclusive environment
*
Work in close corporation with other controllers in the Finance function and actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
You will be a member of the Finance Team in the Business Unit Aviation Services and report to responsible managers and responsible of contracts within the Business Unit.
Your profile
We are looking for a driven, communicative, business minded and analytical Controller. You have a solid financial background and business understanding. You provide energy and continuously aims to create commitment together with other colleagues. You work in a systematic visionary manner towards set targets, and has a high ability to change when needed.
Requirements:
*
You have a relevant bachelor or master degree within Economics
*
A couple years of experience in Contract/Project Controlling
*
A business-oriented mindset with basic knowledge of project management
*
High level of communicational skills, verbally and written both in Swedish and English
Knowledge in Unit4/Agresso, Mercur and IFS are meritorious.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
