Contract Manager
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Boden Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Boden
2026-03-17
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial i Boden
, Skellefteå
, Kiruna
, Västerås
, Stockholm
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We are on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. Our green steel production in Boden will be powered by one of the world's largest green hydrogen plants, running on renewable electricity. Instead of emitting large amounts of CO2, as in traditional steelmaking processes, our primary emission will be water. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. The facility will impact, and shape, the surroundings as well as the perception of Boden, with the aim that it will be seen as a symbol for the much-needed green transition of heavy industry.
The Contract Manager is an active and engaged team member within the Contract Management team in support of both Project Leads, Construction Managers and other stakeholders. The role will be a direct report to the Lead Contract Manager / Head of Contracts and with a functionally to the Site Construction Manager / Area Manager.
Responsibilities
• Manages Site Contractors in terms of contract management and administration
• Work as part of an integrated cross-functional Site team
• Address contractual and commercial risks and identifying and implementing mitigation measures
• Ensure a flexibility approach whilst adhering to requirements and standards
• Support the Project Site and Contract Management teams in defining contracting strategies
• Support of processing and enforcement of Change Requests, Change Orders and claims
• Participation in the reviewing and examination of contracts in support of contract negotiations
• Coordination and alignment with other contract managers
• Ensuring the uniform interpretation of contractual clauses and treatment of Change Requests, Change Orders, claims and implementation of lessons learned
• Support of Project Site and Contract Management teams regarding contractual issues and correspondence (externally as well as internally)
• Interface with other departments such as Legal, Engineering, Finance, Technical, etc.
• Provide support on contractual issues, risk and opportunities and assistance in the identification, capture, analysis, mitigation and tracking of project risks
• Ensuring working in compliance with policies, procedures and systems (ACC, GEP and others).
Qualifications
• Minimum 10 years of experience as a Contract Manager on major construction projects.
• Legal, commercial, and/or technical background with a university degree or equivalent qualification; legal and commercial expertise is preferred.
• Open, articulate, and transparent, with clear and concise communication skills, both verbal and written.
• Highly engaged and detail-oriented.
• Experience from Scandinavian projects is considered an advantage.
• Strong proficiency in Swedish, both written and spoken is considered an advantage Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-16
E-post: se.airswift@airswift.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
(org.nr 516410-6311) Jobbnummer
9803441