Contract Manager
2025-12-22
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ a Contract Manager. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Manage the full contract lifecycle, including drafting, negotiation, execution, performance monitoring, and handling claims or disputes.
Review, analyze, and provide practical guidance on various agreements such as purchase contracts, NDAs, service agreements, and other commercial documents.
Ensure contracts align with legal requirements, business objectives, and applicable local and international regulations (including GDPR where relevant).
Collaborate closely with legal, sales, procurement, finance, and project teams to support business operations and project delivery.
Monitor compliance, identify contractual risks, and contribute to maximizing contract value across complex engineering and project-based activities.
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Experience:
Proven experience in managing and administering complex contracts, preferably within construction, engineering, technology, or related industries.
Education:
Bachelor's degree in Law, Engineering, Business Administration, or a relevant field. A Master's degree is considered an advantage but is not mandatory.
Languages:
Fluent in English, both written and spoken. Knowledge of additional languages-particularly Turkish-is an asset but not required.
Skills:
Strong negotiation and communication skills, with a proactive and solution-oriented mindset. Demonstrated ability in problem-solving, contract administration, risk assessment, and project management.
Our headquarters are in Stockholm
