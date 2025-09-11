Contract Management Gripen E/F
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
As Contract Manager for one of Saab's most advanced export programs, the Gripen E/F-you will take strategic ownership of the main contract for our next export country. Your mission is to lead the contract from early definition through development, delivery, and operational phases, ensuring precision and performance at every step.
You'll head a cross-functional team of experts in engineering, legal, and commercial domains, working closely with both internal stakeholders and international customers. Your leadership will be key to the success of the Gripen program in our next export nation-contributing to Saab's global impact and supporting the defense capabilities of our partner country.
In this role, you will:
* Take full responsibility for contract performance, reporting directly to the Head of Contract Management, Gripen E/F Export
* Lead a team of dedicated Contract Managers through the full contract lifecycle
* Oversee financial, technical, and legal aspects of a high-value international contract
* Build and maintain strong relationships with customer representatives and internal stakeholders
* Represent Saab internationally and foster long-term collaboration
* Ensure all activities are aligned with customer expectations and Saab's strategic goals
Your Profile
You are a confident and driven leader with the ability to navigate complexity and deliver results in high-stakes environments. With a strong understanding of both business and technology, you excel at seeing the bigger picture while managing the details that matter.
To succeed in this role, you bring:
* A proven track record of leadership in complex, high-value projects
* Strong business insight and financial literacy
* A broad technical understanding, preferably within aerospace, defense, or complex engineering systems (experience with the Gripen platform is a strong merit)
* Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English; additional languages such as Spanish or Portuguese are a plus
* Experience in contract management, negotiations, and stakeholder engagement at a senior level
* The confidence and clarity to engage with customers and decision-makers at all levels
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
