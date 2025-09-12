Contract Administrator
Overview: A Contract Administrator manages the entire contract lifecycle, from drafting and negotiation to execution and closeout, ensuring compliance and minimizing risk. This involves various tasks like preparing contracts, negotiating terms, reviewing existing contracts, explaining terms to stakeholders, ensuring compliance, analyzing risks, and maintaining contract records. Contract administration plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of projects and the successful fulfilment of contractual obligations.
• Creating new contracts based on company requirements and legal standards, ensuring all necessary clauses and information are included.
• Working with internal and external stakeholders to finalize contract terms, including pricing, payment schedules, and other conditions.
• Set forth a comprehensive system for drawing approvals, distribution, and boundaries of the construction site.
• Scrutinize materials used, ensuring they align with specifications, and provide guidance for substitutions when necessary.
• Manage contracts and agreement in a proactive manner with the objective of minimizing major claims and disputes.
• Capture detailed site inspection notes, including dates, times, weather conditions, progress status, and actions taken, with appropriate signatures.
• Spearhead commercial negotiation with subcontractors, suppliers and consultants.
• Manage day-to-day running of the contract providing regular reports on contract status, performance, and potential risks.
• Preserve progress photographs, categorizing them by location and date, to track project evolution.
• Liaise with the client and other construction professionals, such as project director, construction manager, project manager and site engineers.
• Investigate unpaid billings, change orders and/or claims by client to establish responsibility based on contract provisions or risks.
• Conducts risk analysis of project execution plans and obligations with emphasis on issues which could give rise to time and cost implications.
• Prepare and issue correspondence to Clients and other stakeholders.
• Prepare and submits change order, variation orders, and claims relevant to the Contract provisions.
• Attend site meetings and provide advice and recommendation on contracts.
• Update and maintain contract register highlighting payment conditions.
• Identifying and resolving issues that arise during the contract lifecycle.
• Assisting in resolving any disputes or disagreements related to the contract.
• Managing contract changes and amendments throughout the contract lifecycle.
• A degree in Civil Engineering.
• 5 years of experience on Contract Administration.
• IELTS certification.
• Practical use of FIDIC Contracts (Red & Yellow Books 1999) and MDB Harmonized Edition 2010.
• A Certified Materials Engineer I.
• Commercial Arbitration Training Webinar.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills to interact with various stakeholders, including clients, contractors, and team members.
• In-depth knowledge of engineering principles, construction practices, and relevant safety standards.
• Skill in accurately estimating costs, preparing budgets, and managing project finances.
Familiarity with software like Primavera, AutoCAD, Sketchup, MS Office, or other relevant tools.
