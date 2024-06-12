Continuous Integration DevOps Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What 's in it for you
We at SW framework and devops at Volvo Cars Corporation is looking for DevOps engineers. The group enable the software flow and quality for Central Base technology's like mode manager and OTA.
As a DevOps team member, you will develop an automated process for building and testing software which is constructed at Volvo Cars with model-based design and C/C++ code. We use Zuul together with Git and Gerrit as the basis of our CI tool chain. This automated process will handle all the required steps for creating and delivering a binary file ready to be downloaded to our cars.
You will be a part of a team responsible for deciding the future of our Software production flow with its CI/CD system to support hundreds of developers.
Main responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain an automated process to assure software quality
• Maintain and update current scripts/tools to support an evolving software
• Evaluate and develop new tools to support developers
Required qualifications:
• Automation scripting with Python and you may also know (Bash, Batch, Groovy, Shell)
• Experience working with continuous integration tools, and understanding of software development workflow and processes.
• Experience with continuous integration infrastructure tools (Jenkins, Zuul, and similar)
• Experience working with Git and Gerrit
• Experience in relevant tools and techniques is a plus (Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, etc)
Meritorious:
• Experience working with Linux/Ubuntu/CentOS
• Prior experience working with C/C++ and able to read the code
• Working in an agile environment with agile methodologies like Scrum, Kanban, Safe etc.
• Passion for cars
Like to know more?
For questions regarding the position please contact Hiring Manager Carol Bigelow at carol.bigelow@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Kristin Lövgren at Kristin.lovgren@volvocars.com
