Do you want to be part of a company with a focus on sustainability and good learning & development opportunities while shaping the digital transformation for tomorrow's energy management? Then we would like to get to know you!

We are looking for a Continuous Improvement Manager who will assist our logistics department in Örebro.

As a key member of the team your main responsibilities in this role are to:
* Supervise the complete scope of the Quality function and be the ultimate person in charge of customer satisfaction.
* Manage the Process/Continuous improvement within the unit.
* Manage cross functional teams, implement operational techniques and perform activities aimed both at monitoring a process and at eliminating causes of dissatisfaction.



What will you do?


* Work with plant management team to develop strategy and identify opportunity and implement continuous improvement. Advise management regarding quality matters.
* Lead, propose and support improvements to ensure the achievement of process excellence goals within the entity to increase customer satisfaction, productivity and effectiveness.
* Provides to plant management team synthesis of projects progress & their associated savings
* Is the 6 Sigma referent in the plant.
* Ensures the availability of resources.
* Establish acceptable standards with defined limits of variation in quality of the material, size, weight, finish or other characteristics for goods or services, and maintain these standards.
* Pilot the teams to ensure that the organization is a highly motivated and competent and lives the quality and process improvement culture.



What will make you successful?
* Working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
* Knowledge of Quality improvement tools, techniques & models.
* ERP system knowledge.
* English proficiency for effective communication.
* Customer focus, collaboration and influencing skills.
* People management skills.
* You share Schneider Electric's core values - Customer first, Learn every day, Embrace different, Act like owners, Dare to disrupt.

What do we offer you?


* Flexibility: With our Global Flexibility at Work policy, and our hybrid work model, we empower our employees for their work-life integration.
* Career Development: We provide a rich environment for our people to grow and learn every day through our career development model.
* Good Benefits: Schneider Electric offers a robust benefits package to support our employees such as paid family leave, a culture of wellness and much more.
* Inclusive Environment:

