Continuous Improvement Lead to Wolters Kluwer
2024-07-19
Lead digital transformation initiatives as the Continuous Improvement Lead Scandinavia at Wolters Kluwer in Gothenburg
Are you an energetic, social and self-driven project leader ready for a new challenge?Our customer, Wolters Kluwer in Gothenburg, is looking for a Continuous Improvement Lead & Project Manager to the Service and Support organization in Scandinavia.The overall objective of this role is to project manage digital transformation initiatives, improve data-driven performance management and be the anchor for all required improvements within the department.Welcome to join a company that fosters a team-oriented culture and offers a good work-life balance with flexibility and autonomy!
Purpose, Offer and Benefits
We are a team-oriented company that support each other in delivering high quality services to our customers. We have a strong customer focus and a true passion for making the working days of our customers easier. You can expect a good work-life balance with flexibility and autonomy.
We offer an open and positive atmosphere, and we invest continuously in the growth and skills of our employees. We want every employee to know what is expected of them, and we raise and honor good results.
The Continuous Improvement Lead Scandinavia reports to the Director of Service and Support for Scandinavia and is expected to work actively with the three countries in Scandinavia (Sweden, Denmark, Norway) as well as the rest of Europe. The position is part of the Scandinavian Service and Support management team. It is an exciting role for an ambitious person that likes to take ownership, deliver with impact, and drive change.
You will work in a beautiful historical building by the waterfront on Amerikaskjulet and can work from home up to 3 days a week.
This is a one year full-time consultancy assignment (maternity leave cover) starting preferably from end of August or the beginning of September 2024.
Your Responsibilities
* Own and coordinate all work around the digitalization of Service and Support in Scandinavia. The main tool you will focus on is our CRM system Salesforce (SFDC) as all the other technologies are tied into it. (NOTES: This will not be a key requirement of this role but there will be some SFDC related projects)
* Owner and project leader of all transformation initiatives in Service and Support.
* Identify and tackle improvement opportunities for both Service and Support and cross-functionally.
* Exchange and build on best practices with the European transformation team and lead on the implementation of local projects related to this
* Ensure the Service and Support organisation is ready to support new solutions by project managing us to be operationally ready
* Work closely with the European Service and Support Team and act as a link to the Scandinavian organization
* Play an active part in the Scandinavian Service and Support Management Team.
* Be part of developing a culture that fosters high engagement and collaboration.
The Bigger Picture
Wolters Kluwer is a leading global corporation specializing in IT solutions for professionals such as economists, auditors, and business accountants. The company offers systems and services that facilitate and streamline their work, including various forms of support. You will work with projects within the Service and Support organization in Scandinavia.
The assignment is part of our consultancy operations, where you will be employed by TNG and work as a consultant at our client company. Naturally, you will be covered by collective agreements, insurance, and other benefits.
Our Expectations
* Project management experience
* Previous experience with Continuous Improvement
* Experience with system implementation, preferably CRM systems, ideally Salesforce.
* Ability to deal with ambiguity, shape, and structure your own work and balance multiple priorities.
* Experience of driving a shift to proactive digital customer support channels is a benefit.
* Experience of, and an interest in, driving change and change management.
* Ability to influence without authority
* Good communication skills both written and verbal
* A positive can-do attitude.
* Good English language skills and an understanding of Swedish
