Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the role
At Food Heat Transfer, we are committed to continued growth in services and proactive expansion through our partners. Our products and services are crafted to help us and our customers meet sustainability targets while maintaining profitability.
Our Scraped surface heat exchangers, Contherm, holds a strong position in the North American market and has lately reinforced their presence overseas, boasting remarkable success through an effective Service Network developed especially in the European market. We are recruiting for a Contherm Service Product Manager to continue to develop the After Sales business and drive further growth.
In this role, you will drive the sale of Contherm spare parts and Services predominantly in the European market. To succeed, you will work with our Sales Companies and Channel network in the targeted countries. The job will encompass a wide variety of hands-on related tasks, Service sales support and training while also focusing on strategy development and planning.
We believe the key to accelerating business growth lies in leveraging the Food and Water Division Channel network. Working with contractors and distributors comes with its own unique dynamics, and our success extends beyond simply providing hardware. Your role will be instrumental in delivering added value throughout the entire customer journey, making it seamless and compelling to choose Contherm heat exchangers at every stage of the value chain.
This position is based in Lund, Sweden preferably with management and team reporting relationships both locally and globally. Extensive travelling in Europe is required, as well as overseas occasionally.
Key responsibilities
* Drive the sales growth for Contherm Service in Europe by promoting installed base presence, mainly through contractors and distributors.
* Together with Sales Companies, identify what Channel partners to focus on in order to achieve growth targets.
* With the purpose of training others, implement Field Service and equipment audits that identify customer risk points and propose a variety of services within the Contherm portfolio to maximize the Service potential.
* Support, coach and follow up Service sales activities and growth with agreed Channels.
* Coordinate and hold regular Webinars and in-person technical trainings.
* Secure commitment from internal and external stake holders to help executing the plans.
Who are you?
You want to make an impact. You have a strong mechanical background, a love for problem solving and adding value to your customers. You enjoy working with others to achieve agreed and ambitious targets in a cross cultural and cross functional environment. Just like your drive and sense for achieving a great customer experience, your communication skills are very strong, in English and perhaps in other languages too. You enjoy networking and you naturally form long lasting business relations. Your previous experience has given you a good understanding of business drivers for Service growth and supporting customers and sales channels, preferably in the Food industry.
What you know
* Bachelor's Engineering Degree desired, other degrees or equivalent certificates will also be considered based on applicable experience
* Minimum 3 years of documented success in Field Service and Customer Service
* Experience from an international business environment preferred
