Content writer/ Copy writer
2023-04-13
About the company
Presis Konsult is an IT Consultancy delivering and supporting our clients' operations on their developing projects. We now need to expand our workforce with more employees who want to be involved in driving our development forward.
About the Job
At Presis Konsult AB, we are looking for a content creator or copy writer to enrich our content creation process through corporate writing via various platforms. You will be involved in conducting thorough research on industry-related topics generating ideas for new content types, editing, translating, and proofreading content before publication, which includes but not limited to Job ads, website post etc.
What would you do?
The role is a spontaneous role which means it is not limiting. Here are some of the responsibilities:
Create content for our digital platforms with translation from English to Swedish.
Write clear marketing content to promote our products/services.
Proofread and edit content before publication.
Submit content to head of operations for input and approval.
Identify customers' needs and gaps in our content and create recommendations.
Ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images, and tone)
Update website content if needed.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for someone who is proactive, detailed oriented, creative, and timely.
BSc in Marketing, English, Journalism or related.
Proven work experience as a Content Writer, Copywriter, or similar role.
Good translation and editing skills in English and Swedish.
Good English and Swedish communication skills.
Experience doing research using multiple sources.
Familiarity with web publications.
Ability to meet deadlines.
The role is a temporary position for 1 month. (part time can be considered)
If you're familiar with creating, editing, and transiting online content and have an eye for detail, we would like to meet you.
Kindly send your application to recruitment@presiskonsult.se
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30
E-post: recruitment@presiskonsult.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
120 30 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
