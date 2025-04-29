Content Specialist to Holmen Board and Paper
2025-04-29
Your next workplace
Holmen is a Swedish forest company with over 3000 employees. We offer sustainable products from Swedish forests to quality-conscious customers worldwide.
Holmen Board and Paper is one of Holmen's four business areas, where over 2,000 employees develop innovative, world-leading paper and board solutions. We operate production facilities in Sweden and the UK and are present in markets worldwide through our own sales offices and service centres. Our head office is beautifully located by the Strömmen river in Norrköping, just a few minutes' walk from the central station. Around 60 employees are based here, working in marketing, business development, market analysis, sales, production, logistics planning, and customer service - all united by the mission to optimise our customers' board and paper choices.
In this role, you will replace a parental leave for one year, report to the Marketing Manager and be part of a team of 8-10 people. Your workplace will be on-site at our office in Norrköping.
Your future challenge
As a Content Specialist at Holmen Board and Paper, you play an important role in leading and organizing content initiatives within the marketing department. You are responsible for creating clear structures, driving content processes forward, and ensuring smooth, efficient content production-working in close collaboration with both internal teams and external partners.
You will produce content yourself while also managing external agencies when needed. All content efforts are guided by Holmen Board and Paper's overarching marketing strategy and plans and are tailored to perform effectively across multiple channels-from digital platforms to printed materials.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage the editorial calendar - plan and coordinate content with a strong focus on relevance, consistency, and optimal timing in alignment with campaigns, product launches, and other set priorities.
• Identify target audiences and craft compelling content - recognize patterns, stay ahead of trends, and develop content themes that deepen customer engagement and strengthen brand relationships.
• Lead public relations initiatives - create impactful PR content and ensure effective distribution across the right channels and to the appropriate audiences.
• Collaborate cross-functionally with colleagues in marketing, sales, and product development to ensure content aligns with business goals and enhances the customer journey.
• Ensure content quality and consistency - uphold brand voice and tone across all formats and platforms, maintaining high editorial standards.
To succeed in this role
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
• Relevant education in marketing, communication, or similar, preferably at the college/university level.
• Excellent knowledge of English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is also required.
• At least 3-5 years of experience working content-preferably in a B2B setting and within an international context.
• You have a strong ability to grasp the communicative challenge and craft compelling stories that engage the audience and build our brands.
Other qualifications
It's a plus if you have experience in managing projects and feel confident in navigating both structure and shifting priorities. Experience in PR-especially in an international context-is valuable, as is an understanding of digital marketing, such as campaign management, marketing automation, or working with data-driven insights. An eye for visual design and motion media is also appreciated.
As a person, you are creative, proactive, and collaborative. You're motivated by communication challenges, take initiative, and consistently deliver high-quality results. You care about the impact of your work and enjoy supporting your colleagues to help the team achieve shared goals.
Our offer
Become part of a highly international, welcoming, and dynamic organization where you are both challenged and supported by experienced colleagues. In this central role, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact. You will take on varied and stimulating tasks in an international setting, within a workplace that values openness, collaboration, and continuous learning and development.
We look forward to receiving your CV - applications are reviewed on an ongoing basis!
We let the forest grow and give
Holmen's operations are powered by the forest. The growing trees, the water rushing down the mighty rivers and the wind blowing through the treetops. This is the heart of Holmen, a business built around the forest ecocycle and the renewable products we can create from it. Our business areas are Forest, Renewable Energy, Wood Products, Paperboard and Paper. With a workforce of 3 500 people, we create a sustainable future and value for shareholders, customers and society with courage, commitment and responsibility.
Holmen produces premium paperboard and innovative paper products for everything from cosmetics, electronics, pharmaceuticals and food to books, magazines, advertising and transport packaging. Our products are appreciated by conscious customers due to their exceptional properties and low climate footprint. We use fresh fibre from sustainably managed and certified forests. Our production and processing facilities are located in Braviken, Hallstavik, Iggesund and Strömsbruk in Sweden and Workington in the UK.
