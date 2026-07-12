Content Specialist
BannerFlow AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a fast-growing global SaaS company building a Creative Intelligence Platform that enables enterprise brands to predict, create, and optimize advertising across channels. We're on a company-wide AI transformation journey, where AI and agentic workflows are becoming a core part of how we build and innovate, with high expectations on adoption across all teams.
We're now strengthening our Marketing team for the next phase of the business and are looking for a Content Specialist who gets energy from crafting compelling content and driving measurable impact, not just producing copy.
Where words meet algorithms As our Content Specialist, you'll take full ownership of our blog strategy. You'll also play a leading role in our SEO and AEO efforts, from keyword and prompt research to on-page optimization and LLM discoverability. You bring a strong background in SEO and AEO writing, an analytical mindset, and a genuine knack for crafting compelling digital content optimized for both search and AI-driven discovery. You know how to turn performance data into sharper content decisions.
What you actually will do
Create and edit digital content across websites, blogs, ads, and email campaigns, aligned with our content strategy and brand voice.
Apply SEO and AEO best practices, monitor performance against KPIs, and continuously refine content based on data and industry trends such as Google algorithm updates.
Collaborate with the marketing team, designers, and other stakeholders to produce persuasive, on-brand copy and ensure consistent messaging across campaigns and channels.
Report on content performance to the marketing manager, tracking metrics such as website traffic, engagement, and conversions.
Support the Content & Comms Lead on thought leadership material and co-own our customer case studies, turning customer insights into interview and storytelling formats for blog posts and case study downloads.
Who you are We're looking for someone who is self-driven and AI-native, comfortable using AI to make their workflows more impactful and efficient. You bring a start-up/scale-up mentality, and you're happy to pitch in on projects that fall slightly outside a traditional content specialist role.
You're a strong fit if you:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
5-10 years of copywriting experience, including 5+ years in SEO-driven content creation.
Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills with expertise in SEO and AEO.
Experience creating and managing content within HubSpot.
Experience working with Google Search Console, Semrush, and Ahrefs.
Comfortable building reporting around KPIs and impact metrics.
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.
Journalistic experience is a plus, but not required.
English fluency is required; additional languages are a plus.
Why join us?
We live alongside our values of Collaboration, Passion, and Challenge; with many events going on at Bannerflow such as Health Month, after-work events, inspiration sessions, workouts, and hackathons, there's something for everyone. We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team and welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds, experiences, and abilities. We offer a hybrid workplace and a competitive compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health allowance, parental leave top-up, and health care insurance. Sound like you? We'd love to see the content you're proud of, and hear how you'd make Bannerflow's story impossible to scroll past.
A quick summer note 🌞 Please apply as usual, we'd still love to hear from you! Many of us are taking time off right now, so applications will only be reviewed sporadically until we're back to our usual pace in August. Thanks for your patience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8056125-2097989". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://career.bannerflow.com
Bannerflow (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Jobbnummer
10000299