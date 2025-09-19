Content Marketing Specialist
2025-09-19
What you will do
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Content Marketing Specialist to support the development of compelling content and contribute to the planning and execution of marketing initiatives that highlight how Volvo Financial Services supports customers through financing, insurance, and value-added solutions.
As a Content Marketing Specialist, you will play a dual role: creating engaging marketing assets while supporting global campaign planning and communications strategies. You'll collaborate with teams across Volvo Financial Services and the broader Volvo Group to ensure consistent messaging, brand alignment, and impactful execution across a range of marketing touchpoints.
Your starting point will be to, together with your colleagues at VFS and in the broad cross-functional network at the Volvo Group, take responsibilities in the following areas:
• Develop and deliver digital-first marketing content for websites, social media, email campaigns, videos, infographics, and interactive platforms, ensuring alignment with VFS' global marketing strategy and business goals
• Write and edit content for multi-channel marketing campaigns and customer-focused storytelling that is compelling, relevant, and drives audience engagement
• Create, adapt, and organize campaign toolkits, digital assets, and content hubs such as asset libraries for use across multiple markets
• Ensure all published content consistently reflects the global brand voice, tone, and visual identity
• Participate in content strategy development, creative brief creation, and campaign performance reviews to measure effectiveness and inform continuous improvement
• Support cross-functional and ad hoc projects with visual storytelling, brand compliance, and digital marketing initiatives
Your Future Team
You will report directly to the Director of Marketing Communications. In VFS, we demonstrate a clear vision to continue Transforming Together, a global mindset and a proven track record of successfully developing people, teams, culture, and leadership.
In many of our markets, VFS has won the Great Place To Work award, where Great Work is done. By interacting with each other as an on-site business, we build relationships, which allow us to work together more efficiently and form stronger bonds with our colleagues and customers. This position is located in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, we believe it is the right mindset that will make a difference at VFS. If you, besides your genuine interest in working with people in Transforming Together, also have a positive, service-oriented, and collaborative mindset, and take a proactive approach to handling all responsibilities, idea generation, and recommendations for productivity and efficiency - then we would welcome you to apply for this role.
We believe the successful candidate understands how your work supports team and company goals, and you communicate clearly and thoughtfully, whether writing, speaking, or listening. You handle sensitive information with discretion and always act with integrity and professionalism. Your creativity and personal credibility inspire trust and help build strong relationships.
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Bachelor's degree in marketing, communications, design, or related field
• 1-3 years of experience in marketing, content creation, or brand communications
• Proficiency in digital marketing fundamentals and multi-channel content development
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English; other languages are a plus
• Working knowledge of end-to-end marketing campaign workflows and customer communication best practices
• Familiarity with digital marketing tools and platforms (e.g., email marketing, social media, CMS)
• Willingness to learn and grow in a fast-paced, global environment
• Interest in financial services or B2B industries is helpful but not required
• Occasional travel may be required
Required Competencies and Skills:
• Customer-centric mindset with the ability to understand different audiences and tailor content accordingly
• Creative thinker with a strong eye for detail and quality in visual and written content
• Proactive, self-motivated, and eager to take on new challenges
• Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities effectively
• Good collaboration and interpersonal skills to work cross-functionally in a diverse team environment
• Intermediate proficiency in digital content creation and communication tools
• Demonstrated ability to create visual content using Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator), Figma, or similar tools
• Comfortable using Microsoft Office 365, PowerPoint, and digital collaboration platforms
• Willingness to develop skills in video editing, content measurement, and digital marketing analytics
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, Volvo Financial Services is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you. Ersättning
