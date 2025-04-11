Content Creator & Marketing consultant
Randstad AB / Kulturjobb / Solna Visa alla kulturjobb i Solna
2025-04-11
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Are you passionate about marketing? Are you driven, engaged, and full of ideas? Do you see the Medtech industry as an exciting field? Then you should apply for this job!
As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you have your daily workplace with one of our customers. Your consulting manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collectively agreed terms. We are responsive to your wishes regarding assignments and tasks and with our broad customer portfolio in Mälardalen, we will together adapt your continued career according to your skills, experience and ambition. At Randstad Life Sciences, we have an offer that means that you have the opportunity to develop your skills and / or take extra time off after you have been with us for a while. You will be part of a larger consulting team within Life Sciences and have the opportunity to broaden your network and gain valuable experience from different workplaces.
As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Randstad Life Sciences specializes in the field of science and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in life science. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus!
You will work at a Life Science company that now wants to increase its visibility! In all contexts and platforms, you will be responsible for the company's website, take the lead in marketing the company's products, and ensure that the company is seen in a professional way.
• Set the structure and plan the company 's communication
• Update and develop the company website
• Manage the company 's social media accounts
• Develop and update the company brand book
• Create and design printed and online marketing material
• In collaboration with management, write and publish press releases
• Write end send out newsletters
• Identify and develop company branded goods for trade fairs etc
Responsibilities
• Responsible for website and social media accounts
• Responsible for the company 's branding strategy
• Responsible for executing marketing activities as prioritized by management
• Authorization according to current delegation of authority (DOA)
Selection and interviews will be ongoing. The position may be filled before the last day of application, therefore, apply as soon as possible! Welcome with your application!
Qualifications
Required Qualifications
• Post-secondary education in marketing
• Fluent in English, written and spoken
Preferred Qualifications
• Min. 1 year work experience within marketing
• Experience from a Life Science company
• Knowledge in website development in Wordpress
• Knowledge in design tools like Canva, InDesign etc
• Fluent in Swedish, written and spoken
• Knowledge in any additional international language
As a person you are highly driven, engaged, a team player, humble, and you spread energy around you!
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9281957