Content Creator at TAK
We are looking for a Content Creator with a big passion for food, drinks, and creativity to join our team!
Do you love capturing moments through the lens, creating engaging videos, and editing content that sparks emotions? Do you have an eye for detail and a passion for food, drinks, and creative storytelling? Then you might be the Content Creator we're looking for to join our team at TAK!
About TAK
Located at the top of Brunkebergstorg, we serve modern Scandinavian cuisine influenced by Japanese cooking techniques and flavors. Complex creations that are easy to love. We use locally sourced ingredients, carefully selected according to the season. With genuine craftsmanship in every detail, we aim to create a dining experience beyond the ordinary.
TAK has restaurants and bars across two floors, focusing on Swedish and Nordic ingredients combined with techniques and flavors from Japan. At TAK, we strive to take our guests on a memorable journey through the Nordic-Japanese kitchen. With exceptional hospitality, we create unique experiences in our stunning venue. With a strong focus on details and true craftsmanship, we guide every guest with heartfelt and inclusive service at the highest level.
At TAK, we live by our core values: Professional, Passionate, and Playful. Together with all our employees, we aim to create an environment unlike any other, a place you will love being in, feel a deep passion for, and, most importantly, be inspired to do your very best to ensure our guests have an unforgettable experience.
About the Role
As a Content Creator at TAK, you'll be our visual storyteller. You'll be responsible for producing high-quality photo and video content that showcases our unique Nordic-Japanese dining experience and our warm, professional service. Your work will be featured across our digital platforms, social media channels, campaigns, and events - always with the goal of strengthening and elevating our brand.
You'll work closely with the restaurant's management, the commercial team, and other creative colleagues. Your days will be diverse - one day you're photographing a new dish in our kitchen, the next you're filming an atmospheric evening on our rooftop terrace, and editing the material for quick publication across our channels.
Key Responsibilities
• Create and produce visual content in the form of photography and video for social media, website, and marketing campaigns.
• Edit photo and video material with a strong focus on quality, storytelling, and brand alignment.
• Plan and execute content production according to our marketing and communications calendar.
• Actively participate in events and activities to document and create engaging content.
• Contribute creative ideas for campaigns and concepts.
• Manage TAK's marketing channels and website.
• Create written and visual content, as well as curating content (e.g. newsletters, social media, and various digital marketing campaigns).
• Create, manage, and optimize paid marketing campaigns e.g. Instagram, Facebook, Youtube, and AdWords
• Develop collaborations, partnerships and influencer relations
Requirements
• Has proven experience in photography, video production, and editing - both technically and creatively.
• Is proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, or similar tools).
• Has a strong sense of lighting, composition, and color.
• Is self-driven, solution-oriented, and thrives in a fast-paced environment.
• Has an interest in food, drinks, and the hospitality industry.
• Stays updated on digital content and social media trends.
• Is fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
Benefits
As a full-time employee at TAK, you are also a member of Nordic Hotels & Resorts, which gives you a lot of benefits.
• Health and wellness benefits and access to our sister hotel's gym
• Four free nights at a hotel of your choice in our hotel chain per year
• Staff prices in all chain restaurants (Strawberry)
• Staff prices in all chain hotels (Strawberry)
• Inspirational dinners in other restaurants that help us get better
• Competitive salary
Employment Type
This position is a full time position and your reporting manager is the General Manager.
Flexibility in scheduling is required, including availability for evenings, weekends, and holidays.
Ready to Elevate Your Career?
If you meet these requirements and are ready to take your career to the next level, we'd love to hear from you.
Apply below and become a vital part of TAK's journey!
Please note that we only accept applications via our recruitment page.
