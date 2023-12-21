Consumer Service Specialist
Trustly Group AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2023-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trustly Group AB i Stockholm
At Trustly, we're passionate about simplifying the way people transfer, pay, and get refunded online. Our payment solutions serve merchants in various industries. This includes E-com, Financial Services, Gaming and Travel - linking the world's top brands with millions of consumers who expect security and convenience.
Our people are from all corners of the globe, and this we're proud of. We strongly believe that diversity is what helps us create solutions that are more inclusive. Making sure that we're constantly innovating. Our fast-growing team is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices across Europe and the Americas. Together, we are modernizing payments and the work you'll do here will make a lasting impact.
About the team
At Trustly's Consumer Service we strive to provide an industry leading service experience to our customers. We go above and beyond by assisting customers efficiently, accurately and with a friendly touch. We believe that's the key to delivering great customer service. We work closely with other departments to continuously improve our services and products to meet current and future customers' needs.
The Consumer Service team is part of the newly created Operations function that is on an exciting journey to set the new standard for digital payments.
About the role
As a Consumer Service Specialist at Trustly you will work in an international team who all work towards the same goal; creating the best consumer experience. You will serve our consumers by identifying and resolving technical and non technical issues related to payment transactions as well as identify and escalate complex cases in the best possible way via various channels, including phone, email, and live chat. You will collaborate closely with teams across Trustly such as Merchant Service, AML, Fraud and Finance.
You will be working on a shift basis, covering Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 10 pm.
What you'll do:
Being the first line of contact for our consumers - act as a Trustly ambassador.
Assisting consumers with their transactions, including any issues, authentication, and verification via email, live chat and phone.
Troubleshooting consumer issues and providing solutions to resolve their problems.
Collaborating with other teams within the company to resolve consumer inquiries in an efficient and timely manner. Continuously review and improve internal procedures and processes.
Work towards set targets, goals and objectives as an individual and together with the team.
Who you are:
Service-minded and passionate about creating an outstanding customer experience.
You thrive in a fast-paced and changing environment, and are a natural when it comes to finding new solutions and opportunities while maintaining a detailed and structured approach.
You are a problem solver that takes ownership and can work independently as well as in collaboration with the team.
You have strong knowledge and understanding of online payments and experience working with customer service in Payments, E-com, or Financial Services.
Fluent in English, both verbally and in writing. One or more of the following languages are a plus: Dutch, Finnish, German, French and Italian.
Ability to work on a shift basis, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trustly Group AB
(org.nr 556754-8655)
Rådmansgatan 40 5TR (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8348574