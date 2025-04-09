Consumer Service Specialist
Trustly Group AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-04-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Trustly Group AB i Stockholm
About the Consumer Service team
At Trustly's Consumer Service we strive to provide an industry leading service experience to our B2C customers. We go above and beyond by assisting customers efficiently, accurately and with a friendly touch. We believe that's the key to delivering great customer service. We work closely with other departments to continuously improve our services and products to meet current and future customers' needs.
The Consumer Service team is part of the newly created Operations function that is on an exciting journey to set the new standard for digital payments.
About the role
As a Consumer Service Specialist at Trustly you will work in an international team who all work towards the same goal; creating the best consumer experience. You will serve our consumers by identifying and resolving technical and non technical issues related to payment transactions as well as identify and escalate complex cases in the best possible way via various channels, including email, and live chat. You will collaborate closely with teams across Trustly such as Merchant Service, AML, Fraud and Finance.
You will be working on a shift basis, covering Monday to Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm.
What you'll do
Being the first line of contact for our consumers - act as a Trustly ambassador
Assisting consumers with their transactions, including any issues, authentication, and verification via email, and live chat
Troubleshooting consumer issues and providing solutions to resolve their problems
Collaborating with other teams within the company to resolve consumer inquiries in an efficient and timely manner
Continuously review and improve internal procedures and processes
Work towards set targets, goals and objectives as an individual and together with the team
Who you are
Service-minded and passionate about creating an outstanding customer experience.
1-2 years of experience within B2C support
You thrive in a fast-paced and changing environment, and are a natural when it comes to finding new solutions and opportunities while maintaining a detailed and structured approach
You are a problem solver that takes ownership and can work independently as well as in collaboration with the team
You have strong knowledge and understanding of online payments and experience working with customer service in Payments, E-com, or Financial Services
Fluent in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing. One or more of the following languages are a plus: Dutch, Finnish, and German
Ability to work on a shift basis, including evenings, weekends and holidays
If your skills and experience align with this role, we'd love to hear from you! Apply now and submit your CV in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Trustly Group AB
(org.nr 556754-8655) Jobbnummer
9276942