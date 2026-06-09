Kvalitetsspecialist IT Servicedesk

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Tata Consultancy Services Sverige Aktiebolag / Supportteknikerjobb / Malmö Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Malmö
2026-06-09
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Role: Service Desk Quality Analyst (Multilingual IT Support)
Location: Malmö, Sweden (on-site)
Experience: 2+ years (flexible)
Language Requirements:
Fluency in English and Swedish (mandatory)
Danish and/or Finnish
Tata consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses for the past 50 years. We believe innovation and collective knowledge can transform all our futures with greater purpose. We help companies across industries achieve their strategic goals and lead their digital transformation programs. With 600,000 experts globally and 18,000+ consultants working for leading Nordic Customers, we have a strong sense of purpose for the ecosystem around us – our employees, partners, customers and society.
About the Role
Are you passionate about delivering exceptional customer experience and improving service quality?
We are looking for a Service Desk Quality Analyst to join our growing team in Malmö. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring high-quality IT support services by monitoring, evaluating, and enhancing interactions across multiple Service Desk channels.
You will work closely with Service Desk agents and leadership to drive continuous improvement across multilingual support in English, Swedish and Finnish or Danish (depending on your skills).
Key Responsibilities
Review call recordings, chat transcripts, and ticket documentation across phone, email, and chat channels
Ensure adherence to quality standards, processes, and compliance requirements
Provide structured, actionable feedback to Service Desk agents
Highlight strengths, improvement areas, and recommended best practices
Identify recurring skill gaps and contribute to coaching plans and training initiatives
Produce QA reports covering quality trends, key issues, and compliance observations
Identify systemic issues such as knowledge gaps, tool inefficiencies, or process bottlenecks
Support improvements in SOPs, call scripts, ticket templates, and knowledge base articles
About You
We're looking for someone who combines analytical thinking with strong communication and coaching skills.
Required Skills & Experience
Experience in IT Service Desk, Technical Support, Quality Assurance, or Service Management (approx. 2+ years)
Good understanding of Incident Management and ITSM processes (ITIL knowledge is a plus)
Strong written and verbal communication skills
Coaching mindset with the ability to provide constructive feedback
Does that sound interesting?
You are welcome to submit your application by emailing your CV.
NOTE: Please state ServiceDeskQuality in the subject line.
CV should be sent to Silvina.sandberg1@tcs.com
We work with ongoing recruitment so send in your application as soon as possible
Privacy Note: https://ibegin.tcs.com/iBegin/privacy-notice Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-09
E-post: silvina.sandberg1@tcs.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ServiceDeskQuality". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tata Consultancy Services Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556559-4008)
Hyllie Stationsväg 31 (visa karta
)
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Tata Consultancy Services Sverige AB Kontakt
Silvina Sandberg silvina.sandberg1@tcs.com Jobbnummer
9955666