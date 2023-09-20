Consultant Unit Manager
Nexer AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
, Strängnäs
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Consultant Unit Manager
Join Our Dynamic Tech Team
Are you ready to join a leading tech company with an exceptional team and a world of opportunities? As a Consultant Unit Manager, you'll be part of an integral part of a remarkable team engaged in exciting activities, serving diverse and interesting clients, and tackling challenging tasks. At Nexer Insight, we offer an inspiring journey filled with growth and rewards. If you're an experienced consultant passionate about leadership and expertise in data platforms, advanced analytics, or IoT, we're excited to have you on board!
A Day in Your Nexer Insight Journey
As a Consultant at Nexer Insight, your focus will revolve around customer assignments and addressing intricate data challenges. While each day will be unique, it's an agile workplace where you will participate in daily team huddles and progress towards project milestones using Scrum or Kanban methodologies. Your tasks will encompass problem-solving, solution architecture, customer guidance, and hands-on programming. Your role extends beyond project work; you'll actively engage in internal and external events and meetings and contribute to enhancing our services.
Innovator and Leader
As a Consultant Unit Manager (CU Manager) with Nexer Insight, you'll be dedicated 50% to leading and developing the consulting team, shaping our growth, managing utilisation, participating in sales efforts, and talent acquisition. The remaining 50% of your role will see you in action as a consultant, directly contributing to assignments in one of our core areas-data platforms, advanced analytics, or IoT. With your expertise, you'll guide and support your team to ensure impeccable project delivery.
Passionate, Visionary, Agile
We're searching for individuals whose leadership passion, team spirit, solution-driven mindset, and consulting industry experience are essential to our team. A background in one of our core areas is necessary; prior personnel responsibility is a definite plus. Are you ready to flourish in our fast-paced environment, guide clients towards success, and boldly step out of your comfort zone to pursue continuous growth and learning? If these qualities resonate with you, and you possess strong Swedish and English speaking and writing skills, Nexer Insight is the ideal platform for your talents!
Nexer Insight: Empowering Innovation
Nexer Insight, a part of Nexer Group, stands firmly rooted in Swedish heritage, epitomising entrepreneurship and innovation. In today's digital landscape, we lead our customers into the future through digital transformation, artificial intelligence, IT, and R&D. Our dedication and expertise resonate with some of the world's largest and most demanding businesses.
Nexer Insight opens the door to a tech-driven future where Passion & Execution drive excellence. We're relentlessly pursuing more innovative technological solutions, embracing daily challenges alongside our customers. Nexer Insight keeps individual contributions at the forefront as we lead the charge in crafting innovative solutions for Data Platforms, AI & ML, and IoT. Amid our dedication to customer success, we emphasise deriving joy from our work and building strong connections with colleagues. At Nexer Insight, our commitment is unwavering-we deliver insights to our customers daily.
Apply Now and Embrace the Extraordinary
Feeling the excitement? Connect with Nathalie Raita at nathalie.raita@nexergroup.com
for any queries. Take the plunge and apply now to embark on an exceptional journey with Nexer Insight!
Nexer as an employer
If you work at Nexer, you get a bold and entrepreneurial employer with an international presence. We take pride in leading the digital revolution and being at the forefront of technology, always with an agile and forward-looking approach. With us, you get unique opportunities to dream big, act smart and develop. As a family-owned company, we own our strategy and invest in long-term goals, and we encourage employee involvement and ideas. In addition, we offer a flexible work policy, where it's possible to work remotely when it suits you and your assignment.
Our culture
Our vision is Promising future - it's important for us to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and have a sincere concern for each other. We embrace diversity and believe that people with different backgrounds and experiences make our work and our company better. We value innovation and the will to develop and take the next step, onwards and upwards. And most importantly - we have fun at work! Ersättning
Enligt ÖK Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345), https://nexergroup.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Nexer AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8126022