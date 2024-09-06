Consultant Engineering Purchaser to JG Progress Management AB in Västerås
JG Progress Management AB is a consulting company working within the process industry supplying professional services since 2009 for large and complex projects. We provide services such as project management, project planning, project controlling, procurement and site construction management.
We are now looking for a Consultant Engineering Purchaser to our team in Västerås.
ABOUT THE ROLE
The role includes working with Capex Projects towards key suppliers to ensure successful implementation of project- and strategic sourcing and purchase decisions.
You will locate and select potential markets and sources of materials and services. Execute the preparation of, and solicit competitive bids, quotations and proposals with pertinent specifications, terms and conditions. Seek new business opportunities and drive changes for business excellence.
As well as leading the evaluation and negotiation of contracts to determine the overall best offer for a product or service on a short- and long-term perspective, you will also draw up contracts and agreements for the supply of both standard and complex products and services with new and existing suppliers.
The role also includes maintaining cost reductions, cost avoidance, cost containment programs and reports as well as analyzing and resolving issues raised in procurement activities, including disputes management and risk assessments.
ABOUT YOU
We think that you have at least a Bachelors degree in a relevent field of study such as economics, legal, logistics or process technology as well as documented work experience from roles in procurement and purchasing areas within the process industry.
You have previous experience with project management, negotiations and legal contract management.
As a person you have very good communication skills and feel comfortable in a informal leadership role. To succeed in this role we think that you are also organized and driven.
DETAILS ABOUT THE EMPLOYMENT
This role is a recruitment and you will be directly employed by JG Progress Management AB
Location: Västerås
Working hours: General office hours
Start of employemnt: According to mutual agreement
Type of employment: Full-time
APPLICATION
In your application you need to include your resume/CV and a cover letter that includes your relevant experience for this role. In this recruitment process we do not accept applications that are sent by e-mail or through regular mail.
If you have any questions about this role contact Relocation Consultant Malin Isaksson by e-mail malin.isaksson@lernia.se
For technical or application issues contact info@lernia.se
Last date of applicaiton 17th september 2024
