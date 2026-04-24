Consultant
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Helsingborg Visa alla datajobb i Helsingborg
2026-04-24
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This role oversees the management and optimization of on-premise Active Directory environments for large and complex projects, ensuring robust directory services operations. The individual drives process improvements, ensures adherence to client SLAs, and empowers technical teams by providing expert guidance and innovative solutions. They are accountable for maintaining service excellence, addressing escalated issues, and aligning directory management practices with organizational objectives.
Key Responsibilities
1. Lead operations management by administering, optimizing, and troubleshooting On Premise Active Directory and Directory Services to ensure high availability and compliance with security standards.
2. Implement advanced directory services solutions using Active Directory tools (such as ADUC, GPMC, PowerShell) to address complex authentication, authorization, and group policy requirements.
3. Oversee and continuously improve directory services processes, including identity lifecycle management, access provisioning, and incident response, leveraging automation and best practices.
4. Ensure operational excellence by monitoring service performance, analysing trends, and proactively resolving potential issues using monitoring and reporting tools (e.g., SCOM, Event Viewer).
5. Act as a technical point of escalation for complex Active Directory incidents, driving resolution and root cause analysis.
6. Mentor and guide the support team in advanced troubleshooting, process adherence, and the adoption of innovative solutions for directory services operations.
7. Collaborate with internal stakeholders to translate business and security requirements into robust directory services configurations and operational procedures.
8. Promote process innovation by evaluating emerging tools and technologies in directory services and recommending improvements to enhance operational efficiency and security posture.
Skill Requirements
1. Excellent Proficiency in Active Directory Management Tools (ADUC, GPMC, PowerShell Scripting, ADSI Edit).
2. Advanced proficiency in group policy design, implementation, and troubleshooting.
3. Expert understanding of authentication protocols (Kerberos, NTLM) and directory security best practices.
4. Excellent skills in monitoring, reporting, and auditing directory services environments.
5. Strong Leadership and Mentoring Abilities in Technical Teams.
6. Advanced proficiency in incident management, root cause analysis, and process optimization.
Must Have Skills
Active Directory Service Interfaces
Required Skills and Experience
Expert Knowledge:
• Excellent Proficiency in Active Directory Management Tools (ADUC, GPMC, PowerShell Scripting, ADSI Edit).
• Advanced Proficiency in Group Policy Design, Implementation, And Troubleshooting.
• Expert Understanding of Authentication Protocols (Kerberos, NTLM) And Directory Security Best Practices.
• Excellent Skills in Monitoring, Reporting, And Auditing Directory Services Environments.
• Strong Leadership and Mentoring Abilities in Technical Teams.
• Advanced Proficiency in Incident Management, Root Cause Analysis, And Process Optimization.
Experience: 'Generally, 8+ years in AD administration, specifically within large enterprise environments
Tools & Scripting: Strong PowerShell skills for automation and monitoring.
Infrastructure: Proficiency in Windows Server (2012 R2-2022) and virtualization technologies (VMware/Hyper-V).
Cloud Skills: Experience with Azure AD (Entra ID) and hybrid identity models.
Typical Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience.
Certifications: Microsoft Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate, or similar infrastructure certifications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-24
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
HCL Address Room no. D-279/D-217, 2nd FloorBredgatan 11 (visa karta
)
252 25 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9875665