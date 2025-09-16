Consultant
Job Title: Consultant
Location: Sweden
Job Type: Full-time
Experience Level: 15+ Years
We are seeking a skilled and proactive Microsoft 365 Consultant to manage and support day-to-day operations of Microsoft 365 services. The role involves troubleshooting, administration, user support, and continuous improvement of M365 workloads including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online/On-Prem, OneDrive, Teams, MS Purview and Entra ID (Azure AD).
Key Responsibilities:
Operational Support:
Provide L3 support for Microsoft 365 services including Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Entra ID.
Monitor service health and resolve incidents and service requests via ITSM tools (e.g., Ivanti, ServiceNow).
Manage user provisioning, license assignment, and group memberships.
Administration & Configuration:
Administer Exchange Online mailboxes, distribution groups, shared mailboxes, and transport rules.
Configure and maintain Teams policies, SharePoint site permissions, and OneDrive settings.
Implement and manage security features like MFA, Conditional Access, and DLP policies.
Automation & Scripting:
Develop and maintain PowerShell scripts for automation of routine tasks.
Integrate M365 operations with ITSM workflows (e.g., automated group creation via Ivanti).
Documentation & Reporting:
Maintain operational documentation, SOPs, and knowledge base articles.
Generate reports on usage, license consumption, and compliance metrics.
Prepare and maintain low- and high-level design documents for technical solutions and architecture.
Collaboration & Escalation:
Collaborate with internal teams and Microsoft support for issue resolution.
Escalate complex issues to engineering or vendor support as needed.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Proven experience in Microsoft 365 administration and support.
Strong knowledge of Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online/On-prem, OneDrive, and Entra ID.
• Manage and support hybrid environments and perform tenant-to-tenant migrations with minimal disruption.
Lead or support SharePoint/OneDrive migration projects using tools like ShareGate, Metalogix
• Support and drive adoption of the Microsoft Viva Suite to enhance employee communication, engagement, and experience.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams using Agile methodologies (Scrum, Scrumban, Kanban) and adhere to ITIL processes for service management.
Proficiency in PowerShell scripting and automation.
Familiarity with ITSM tools (Ivanti, ServiceNow, etc.).
Understanding of Microsoft 365 security and compliance features.
Excellent communication and documentation skills.
Preferred Certifications:
Microsoft 365 Certified: Endpoint Administrator Associate.
Microsoft 365 Certified: Messaging Administrator Associate.
Microsoft 365 Certified: Teams Administrator Associate.
Microsoft 365 Certified: Identity and Access Administrator Associate.
