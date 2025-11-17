Consultant - Project Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Skövde Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Skövde
2025-11-17
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Overview
Job Title: Consultant - Project Manager
Reports To: Project Procurement Manager
This role is for an experienced Internal Consultant - Project Manager. The successful candidate will be a key driver in the successful delivery of critical projects, leveraging expertise across project ownership, supply chain management, and project procurement.
Core Responsibilities
The Consultant - Project Manager will be responsible for managing and driving projects within the following functional domains:
Project Delivery & Ownership
Serve as the Project Owner for assigned initiatives, ensuring alignment with strategic business objectives and stakeholder requirements.
Lead project planning, execution, monitoring, and closure, adhering to best-practice project management methodologies.
Manage project scope, schedule, resources, and budget to ensure on-time and on-budget delivery.
Supply Chain Management
Oversee and manage supply chain activities related to assigned projects, optimizing efficiency and mitigating risks.
Collaborate with internal and external partners to ensure a smooth flow of materials and services required for project execution.
Project Procurement
Directly manage the Project Procurement process, working closely with the Project Procurement Manager to define procurement strategies.
Ensure all procurement activities comply with company policies and ethical standards.
Manage vendor relationships and contract negotiations relevant to the project scope.
Required Expertise
Candidates must possess a strong background in:
Management
Project Delivery
Project Ownership
Supply Chain Management
Project Procurement
Qualifications and Experience
Proven experience in a Project Management or Consultant role, preferably within an internal consulting environment.
Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects involving cross-functional domains (Project Delivery, Supply Chain, Procurement).
Exceptional communication, leadership, and stakeholder management skills.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Experience reporting directly to a Project Procurement Manager is a plus.
BSc in Engineering or related field
MSc in Engineering or related field Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-27
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9608951