Construktion Manager

Are you an experienced construction professional ready to lead complex infrastructure projects with confidence and clarity?
We are looking for a Construction Manager who will be responsible for overseeing, coordinating, and delivering assigned construction projects-safely, on time, within budget, and according to quality specifications.
In this role, you'll act as the critical link between senior leadership, clients, crews, and stakeholders, ensuring project success at every phase.
Key Responsibilities:
Monitor construction progress and generate project status reports for managers and stakeholders.
Manage essential project documentation, including plans, schedules, and scope statements.
Track field activities, including utility locate coordination and related reporting.
Assist with crew and equipment scheduling and logistical planning.
Support material management processes, including purchase order tracking and receiving coordination.
Participate in risk management efforts and support the implementation of mitigation strategies.
Lead and attend meetings at the head office and on-site with internal and external stakeholders.
Promote and enforce company HSE (Health, Safety & Environmental) practices and culture on all job sites.
Ensure subcontractor compliance with project standards, drawings, ITPs, and quality requirements.
Handle project-related inquiries and escalations with professionalism and timely follow-up.
Track milestones and verify that project deliverables meet scope and performance requirements.
Conduct detailed project analyses and contribute to data-driven decision-making.
Support operational mobilization and the gathering of project requirements from various departments.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or equivalent, and current registration in good standing with APEGA or ASET.
Journeyman Powerline Technician with Red Seal Certification.
10-15 years of experience in a supervisory or management role within construction or utilities.
Project management certification (CAPM or PMP) is an asset.
Strong understanding of high-voltage powerline construction.
Proven knowledge of construction administration, contracts, and commercial terms.
Why Join Us?
This is your opportunity to step into a leadership position where your experience and insight will directly impact the success of critical infrastructure projects. You'll work in a collaborative environment with a team that values integrity, safety, and operational excellence.
Apply today to be a part of a company committed to innovation, accountability, and building a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-13
