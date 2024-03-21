Construction Workers
2024-03-21
As a Construction Worker in the development of steel structure factory buildings for the battery industry, your primary responsibility is to contribute to the overall progress of the project by executing various construction tasks with precision and adherence to safety protocols.
Role and Responsibilities:
Examples of core areas but not limited to the role.
Perform various construction tasks related to building erection, including site preparation, foundation work, framing, and roofing, in the battery factory construction project.
Utilize hand and power tools to assist in the assembly and construction of building components according to project plans and specifications
Participate in the coordination of materials delivery and storage, ensuring proper organization and availability of construction materials
Work collaboratively with other construction team members to complete tasks efficiently and safely.
Maintain cleanliness and orderliness of the construction site, adhering to safety protocols and regulations at all times.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Excellent in written & oral in Chinese
Minimum 1 year related work experience
