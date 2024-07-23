Construction Superintendent
2024-07-23
Summary
This position provides leadership in the organization or functional area and is primarily engaged in management activities that establish the direction of a department, function, or project. The position requires the application of knowledge gained from experience and expertise to perform the principal job duties and responsibilities. The position will make decisions in areas that may impact the organization and its employees, clients, budgets, policies, procedures, work practices, or compliance programs.
Scope
The purpose of this position is to oversee and direct the performance of all field construction activities for assigned craft areas in conformance with plans, specifications, schedules, and cost estimates. This requires a working knowledge and background of assigned work, the ability to appreciate and resolve complex situations with assistance, and see actions as a series of steps. Initially involving the direction of craftsmen in multiple crafts, the role gains a proficiency to direct other line supervision as necessary in their roles to meet or exceed all project objectives. This position requires the ability to coordinate and direct construction craftsmen in numerous crafts within the assigned area of responsibility. This position is typically responsible for numerous crafts, multiple areas, and/or large numbers of craftsmen; and may include coordination of other contractors/subcontractors.
Principal Job Duties & Responsibilities
• Plan and direct the work activities of all involved crafts for assigned construction crafts in alignment with available engineering deliverables, tools, construction equipment, and materials
• Confirm that subordinate line supervisors and construction craftsmen are trained and knowledgeable of specifications and work procedures, that material is being utilized to ensure optimum efficiency, and that work is being performed in conformance with specified quality requirements
• Assist with management of contractor activities in conjunction with contracts administration group
• Monitor the work activities schedules and manpower requirements to meet established completion dates together with optimized productivity
• Approve or authorize the coordination of craft personnel, material, and equipment needed to meet schedules
• Oversee all activities with a driven focus on change management and project controls elements
• Play an active role in the development of the safety culture on the project, making safety a natural part of all work performed
• Manage all small tools and consumables to assure a cost effective and productive construction execution
• Manage construction equipment as required, including planning, monitoring, and controlling such as needed to assure safe and efficient construction execution
• Directly support project and construction management with planning and utilization of proper means and methods for all construction activities
• Typically manage personnel and provide an environment for the development and professional advancement of staff members, including on-the-job and formal training and development opportunities, and timely performance feedback
• Leverage internal and external resources to administer policies and procedures consistently across all business lines, functions, and locations
• Analyze situations, identify and forecast pertinent problems and evaluate realistic options; and recommend/implement appropriate course of action
• Organize and prioritize a variety of complex projects and multiple tasks in an effective and timely manner, set priorities, and meet critical time deadlines
• Maintain compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, and global standards
• Adhere to and support Health, Safety & Environmental and Sustainability Policies
• Effectively develop and apply the Core Skills to the job
• May need to travel to attend to business related matters
• Meet expectations on attendance and punctuality
• Other duties as assigned
Typical Minimum Qualifications - Related Education, Experience & Skills
• Craft certification, training, and experience appropriate for assignment scope; directly related experience equal to thirteen (13) years
• Ability to communicate effectively with audiences that include but are not limited to management, coworkers, clients, vendors, contractors, and other stakeholders
• Job related technical knowledge necessary to complete the job
• The candidate has preferably steel mill construction experience and experience working with a multi-national workforce
• Ability to learn and apply knowledge of applicable local, state/province, and federal/national statutes and guidelines
• Ability to attend to detail and work in a time-conscious and time-effective manner
Working Conditions
• Generally favorable indoor office workspace, and/or;
Various levels of environmental conditions including but not limited to project worksites and vendor/client facilities which may have temporary office space, moving mechanical parts and vibration; high, precarious places; fumes or airborne particles and extreme temperatures and high noise levels
