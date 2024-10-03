Construction Manager
Building on our past. Ready for the future
Worley is a global professional services company of energy, chemicals and resources experts headquartered in Australia.
Right now, we're bridging two worlds as we accelerate to more sustainable energy sources, while helping our customers provide the energy, chemicals and resources that society needs now.
We partner with our customers to deliver projects and create value over the life of their portfolio of assets. We solve complex problems by finding integrated data-centric solutions from the first stages of consulting and engineering to installation and commissioning, to the last stages of decommissioning and remediation. Join us and help drive innovation and sustainability in our projects.
Role Context:
As the Construction Manager, you will lead the construction phase of EPCm projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and in line with contractual obligations. You'll align construction activities with company policies and customer objectives, while maintaining a strong focus on health, safety, and quality standards.
You'll be:
Leading the construction phase of EPCm projects, ensuring alignment with contractual obligations, company policies, and customer objectives.
Overseeing construction team operations, ensuring compliance with health, safety, environmental, and quality standards.
Collaborating with contractors and stakeholders for efficient project execution and timely reporting.
Ensuring project goals related to budget, schedule, and quality are achieved, with a focus on HSE standards.
Directing team activities, including implementing HSE plans and maintaining safe operations.
Reviewing contractors' schedules, manpower, and equipment plans, advising on work methods, and ensuring timely submission of necessary reports.
Managing project expenditures, contractor relationships, and promoting a positive, inclusive team environment.
You'll have:
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Proven experience as a Construction Manager in EPCm projects within the Resource or Chemicals sector, with at least one successfully completed project.
Strong focus on project delivery, with a demonstrated ability to meet goals while upholding HSEQ standards.
In-depth knowledge of construction processes and proficiency in project management tools.
Comprehensive understanding of HSEQ practices, particularly in Oil & Gas or Petrochemical-related projects.
Moving Forward:
We want our people to be energized and empowered to drive sustainable impact. So, our focus is on a values-inspired culture that unlocks brilliance through belonging, connection and innovation.
We're building a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace. Creating a space where everyone feels they belong, can be themselves, and are heard. And we're not just talking about it; we're doing it. We're reskilling our people, leveraging transferable skills, and supporting the transition of our workforce to become experts in today's low carbon energy infrastructure and technology.
Whatever your ambition, there's a path for you here. And there's no barrier to your potential career success. Join us to broaden your horizons, explore diverse opportunities, and be part of delivering sustainable change. Så ansöker du
