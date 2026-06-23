Connectivity Hardware Engineer
Alten Sverige Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-23
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We at ALTEN Sweden are now looking for a Connectivity Hardware Engineer to join our team!
In this role, you will take a key position in designing and developing wireless connectivity hardware for next-generation connected systems. As part of a global, cross-functional team, you will collaborate with developers, architects, and suppliers to deliver innovative and reliable solutions.
If you are passionate about hardware development, enjoy solving complex technical challenges, and thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Your Role
Design and develop hardware for wireless communication systems (5G, BLE, telematics).
Lead hardware design reviews and ensure compliance with industry standards (EMC, FMEA, ISO).
Collaborate with software engineers, architects, and suppliers to integrate hardware solutions.
Support validation, testing, and certification to ensure product quality and reliability.
Follow projects from concept to production, ensuring timely delivery and adherence to specifications.
Your Profile
A degree in Electronics, Hardware Engineering, or equivalent experience.
~5+ years of experience in hardware development, preferably in automotive, or consumer electronics.
Strong knowledge of Wireless communication technologies (5G, BLE, Wi-Fi, GNSS).
Experience in Testing and certification (DV/PV, EMC, FMEA).
Strong knowledge of ISO standards (e.g., ISO 26262 for functional safety).
Experience with hardware design tools (Altium, Cadence, KiCad).
Fluency in English (both spoken and written). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556420-7453), http://alten.se
Kämpegatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Alten Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9975835