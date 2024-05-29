Connection Planner
2024-05-29
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
As the Connection Planner for the global Strategy & Planning team within our Sales function, you are responsible for collating and coordinating frameworks and plans that align with the business' Brand Direction and commercial objectives. You play a key role in supporting the Regions to implement the global strategies and frameworks that connect the brand with its target audience across the full consumer journey, from awareness of H&M through to loyalty.
Job Description
Your responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Identify and understand the overall marketing and advertising goals and connected strategies for global and regions.
Support the Strategy & Planning team to deliver frameworks from a full consumer journey perspective to regions and the wider organisation through set communication channels.
Work closely within the Customer Activation unit to connect the Strategy & Planning frameworks with the relevant key stakeholders.
Collaborate with owned and earned channel specialists, to integrate our efforts into joint strategies.
Identify and map a comprehensive overview of internal and external stakeholders relevant to your area of responsibility and establish communication channels.
Build global goals and relevant KPIs, in-collaboration with the insights and analytics team
Project Manage and support with key initiatives within the Customer Activation unit
Qualifications
As a Connection planner You have a strong brand and media background, with proven ability to drive results and work towards goals.
Mandatory Requirements
University degree in Media, Marketing, Brand or relevant.
3-5 years of experience in the field of Marketing, Brand or Media.
You have a strong brand and media background, with proven ability to drive results and work towards goals.
Experienced in Project Leading
Strong data management skills - analytical, structured, ability to synthesize information and draw conclusions.
Great collaborating skills and use to being a key contact for multiple stakeholders.
Experience in translating complex information and data into a clear and easily understandable way for recipients.
Additional Information
This is a fulltime position, based in Stockholm Sweden. If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by submitting your CV. We would like to receive your application as soon as possible; but no later than 9th of June, 2024. For questions, contact Talent Acquisition Leyla Jamei (leyla.jamei@hm.com
).
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
H&M
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way.
Sales is a global function within the H&M brand with the mission of growing and engaging our customer base, as well as growing and developing our sales channels. By holding the responsibility for our regions and bringing together expertise from both business and digital & tech perspectives, Sales plays a key role in delivering on our brand plan - to elevate H&M through product, experience, and brand providing aspirational fashion at an unbeatable price.
