Concrete workers
Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial / Betongarbetarjobb / Solna Visa alla betongarbetarjobb i Solna
2026-08-05
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Itineraspa Scandinavia Filial i Solna
, Stockholm
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Job
Join us in building Stockholm's new metro and play a key role in one of Sweden's largest infrastructure projects.
Main Responsibilities as a Concrete worker
• Formwork for concrete structures
• Reinforcement work
• Casting and finishing concrete
• Reading drawings and quality checks
• Installing prefabricated concrete elements
• Collaborating with site management and other trades
Your Profile
• Has experience as a concrete worker, construction worker, or similar
• Has good knowledge of formwork, reinforcement, and casting
• Can read and interpret construction and structural drawings
• Is careful, responsible, and quality-conscious
• Has good teamwork skills and a strong safety mindset
What We Offer
As an international company, we offer a truly global environment, reflected in both our offices and projects. You will have many opportunities to collaborate with colleagues from different parts of the world, supporting both your personal and professional growth. We are covered by a collective bargaining agreement and offer a wellness allowance.
Information and Application
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Itinera's HR department at Hrsweden@itineraspa.se
.
If Itinera and the concrete worker position sound like the right opportunity for you, we encourage you to apply today. The application deadline is 09-03-2026, but please note that we review applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the closing date.
About Itinera S.p.A.
We are an international construction company with roots in Italy, specializing in large-scale infrastructure and civil engineering projects for more than 80 years. Established in 1938, the company is part of the ASTM Group, operating in over 15 countries with 14,000 employees and revenues of €4.5 billion in 2024.
In Stockholm, we are currently working on the extension of the metro lines at Hammarby Kanal station, Södra Hagalund, and Arenastaden. We have also constructed the new Skurubron in Nacka.
Our Swedish headquarters are in Solna, and we currently employ more than 350 people.
We have chosen to handle this recruitment internally; advertising salespersons or external recruiters are kindly declined.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: HRSweden@itineraspa.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Concrete worker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Itineraspa Scandinavia filial
(org.nr 516411-2715) Arbetsplats
Itinera S.p.a Scandinavia Filial Jobbnummer
10022463