Concept Lab Manager (BU-EFT)
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Processoperatörsjobb / Lund Visa alla processoperatörsjobb i Lund
2024-12-23
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
BU Electrolyser and Fuel Cells Technologies is looking for a Concept LAB Manager.
About Us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and we need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
About the role
The Concept LAB is a complex structure where we mix innovative new products & technologies while we are manufacturing components / prototypes. You need to feel comfortable with both challenges, develop and manufacturing, learning and executing.
Key responsibilities for this role include:
*
Supervise the team of technicians involved in developing new products and technologies
*
Supervise the team of technicians involved into the Mini-Factory
*
Ensure that the team's competence continuously meets expectations
*
Enhance tool and prototype delivery to projects and customers.
*
Provide prototypes in the appropriate quantity and at the appropriate times based on the project's requirements.
*
Oversight of the workshop's facilities and equipment
*
Responsibility for safety and compliance with regulations
*
Adapt, expand, and upgrade lab equipment within budget.
*
Coordination with both internal and external stakeholders
*
Coordination with Lab specialists
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Sweden or have an established presence in the area.
Who you are
To succeed in this role, you are someone who brings energy, enthusiasm, and ambition to everything you do. You approach challenges with a sharp analytical mind and a strategic perspective, ensuring that you can identify opportunities and solve problems effectively. Your proactive, action-oriented mindset and self-driven nature set you apart, enabling you to take initiative and consistently deliver results. Your passion for new technology drives your curiosity and keeps you at the forefront of innovation.
What you know
You hold a university degree in engineering-mechanical, chemical, or a similar discipline-and have extensive experience in an R&D environment. With a strong technical focus and a keen interest in both commercial and R&D-related challenges, you bring a well-rounded perspective to the role. Your proven leadership ability is backed by at least five years of people management experience, including team development, performance management, and team building, showcasing your talent for inspiring and guiding others. Communication is one of your key strengths, allowing you to articulate ideas fluently in English, both in writing and speaking. You are adept at delivering professional presentations, whether addressing internal teams or engaging external stakeholders, ensuring clarity and impact at every level.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment. A team where we work together in an agile and entrepreneurial way to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact on a cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We review applications continually, so please send yours no latter than 7th of January 2025. If the right candidate appears, the ad will be closed earlier. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "78b40bcfd4cced61". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval Jobbnummer
9079208