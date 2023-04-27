Concept Designer Women's Rtw - Arket
Company Description
We are a modern-day market with a Nordic soul, offering a mix of fashion, homeware and a café while having quality, sustainability and transparency at the core of our business. ARKET was founded with the mission to simplify good choices and influence positive change in our industry. By presenting a broad collection of well-considered fashion, food, scents, beauty and home items under one roof, we want to inspire people to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
Are you the right person to be a part of establishing the most loved retail lifestyle destination with quality, sustainability and modernity at its core? Would you like to take on a key design role in our creative customer focused environment? If you have a commercial eye, great energy and communication skills, you might be the Women's Concept Designer we are looking for!
At ARKET, we believe that collaborating in diverse teams and including various perspectives into our everyday work are key to meaningful growth. As an employer, we are committed to cultivating a workplace culture that celebrates our unique talents and differences as individuals. This allows us to harness our collective knowledge to reflect the diversity of our clients in all the products and experiences we create. We offer a work environment where culture and values play a big part in everything we do. We have a flexible attitude and value an entrepreneurial spirit. We want every employee to take ownership of ARKET's success and believe that a fun working place generates great business results
Job Description
As a Concept Designer for our Women 's department, you are a visionary leader driving the design direction and the development of the assortment at a conceptual level for all our omni channels. You will be responsible for strategic development and coordinating actions needed to achieve set target goals. As part of the team, you will work cross functionally with Senior and Junior designers, Buyers, Controllers, Print Designers and Pattern Makers to review and suggest actions to ensure the best assortment for our customer. You will oversee the collection and be involved in strategic and sustainability goals.
You collaborate with different teams, in a highly structured and organized manner utilizing your strong and clear communication skills. Staying up to date and monitoring our customer offer, review assortment and taking actions according to the business is key. You thrive in our fast-paced work environment with an entrepreneurial and agile approach
Qualifications
We look for you
Who have experience, knowledge, and passion for overseeing the vision in order to create a timeless, and contemporary collection of wardrobe essentials for the modern woman with a clear focus on coordination, color, quality, and sustainability. You enjoy analyzing the customer and our competitor landscape with a deep understanding of the connection between products, materials and durable design. With high drive and salesmanship, you always put our customer offer in focus. We value the ability to take initiative, plan and drive the work forward with a clear design direction together with strong communication skills. You are a positive person who is a true team player. We think you have experience from a similar head of, or concept level design role within fashion retail, preferably from Womenswear, and a passion for people and leadership.
Extensive work experience from a fashion design background of which at least 3 years working as a concept designer or equivalent design positions leading creative teams
Documented leadership experience as it is a very important part of the job
Are highly structured, organized and love to collaborate with different teams
Excellent communication & presentations skills in English, written, verbal
Stay up to date and monitor our customer offer, constantly review the assortment and take best business actions accordingly
Strong in analyzing the customer and competitor landscape having an understanding of the connection between products, materials and durable design
Have experience, knowledge and passion for overseeing the vision creating a timeless, contemporary and stylish collection with a clear focus on quality and sustainability
Are great at taking initiative, plan and drive forward with a clear design direction together with the team
Can thrive in a fast-paced work environment with an entrepreneurial and agile approach
Additional Information
If you your experience, skills and ambitions fit this role, please send your application to include CV and creative portfolio (max 10mb per uploaded document) in English by 7th May 2023. Your portfolio should include previous work examples of trend vision, full design process, including mood boards, sketches and final products/collections with a forward fashion trend & lifestyle handwriting. Please also include some aspirational work clearly suited to the ARKET customer. If you are a current employee in H&M Group please speak with your manager when applying.
This is a full-time role working in the office to start 1st June 2023
We know that diversity is what makes us strong. Our teams should consist of great mix of people that share and combine their knowledge, experiences and ideas. It leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, what we perceive possible and how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world.
