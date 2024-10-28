Computer Vision Expert
2024-10-28
We seek a Computer Vision Expert to join a global company in Lund, Sweden.
This is a full-time, one-year contract starting in November 2024. Possible to be extended.
The company has the most significant development site in Europe as it expands its mission to deliver world-class AI and Computer Vision (CV) solutions for its industrial, sports, and entertainment sectors. We seek skilled AI and CV experts to join their talented R&D team and drive their next-generation projects forward.
About the Role
We're looking for an experienced and innovative team member with a blend of academic and industrial experience in Computer Vision and AI. As you tackle cutting-edge algorithm and systems development, your work will span component and architecture levels. You'll work on multi-view camera systems for tracking, scene understanding, and more, focusing on application-specific algorithm research, requirements analysis, performance benchmarking, and compute optimization. This role offers a hands-on opportunity to shape and refine the company 's AI and CV technologies.
Key Skills & Experience:
Advanced CV & Systems Architecture: At least 5 years of experience in state-of-the-art CV algorithms and system-wide architecture for commercial applications.
Specialized Expertise: Deep understanding of person/object pose detection, tracking, motion and action recognition, multi-view geometry, camera calibration, 3D reconstruction, and scene analysis.
Problem-Solving & Debugging: Strong analytical and debugging abilities to tackle complex technical challenges.
Software Architecture & Design: Familiarity with best practices in software architecture and API design.
ML/DNN Optimization: Experience optimizing ML/DNN performance, including CUDA.
Personal/Education:
PhD Engineering degree CV/AI
English
Social skills in a multi-cultural environment
