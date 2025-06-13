Computational Engineer in the Automotive Industry!
Are you ready to drive innovation and make a significant impact in the automotive industry? We are seeking a passionate and skilled Computational Engineer to join our esteemed client, a leading company in the automotive sector. This is your chance to be part of a team that is shaping the future of transportation!
About the RoleAs a Computational Engineer, you will collaborate closely with three design teams from different construction groups to develop solutions for components made from materials like bent sheet metal, plastic, and cast parts. Utilizing Hypermesh and Abaqus software, you will focus on finite element analysis (FEM).
Key Responsibilities:
• Collaboration: Work directly with designers to plan and solve engineering challenges, often sitting physically with them to ensure effective communication.
• Project Allocation: Tasks are assigned based on expertise and priority, forming smaller teams for specific projects.
• Analysis: Conduct static calculations and fatigue analysis, particularly focusing on vibrations related to the chassis.
• Component Analysis: Analyze bolted joints, welds, cast parts, and plastic components.
• Testing: Participate in physical testing groups, conducting shake tests and observing component failures.
This role emphasizes proactive collaboration and problem-solving, ensuring effective development and implementation of solutions in partnership with design teams.
We Seek You With*A Master's degree in Computational/Simulation Engineering or a related field.
• At least 1 year of professional experience in FEM.
• Fluent in English.
MeritoriousExperience in fatigue testing, particularly in the context of industrial vibrations or fatigue calculations that correspond to shake tests.
• Swedish language skills, both spoken and written.
• Knowledge of the Linux operating system.
• Experience with Linux for running calculations on clusters.
• Proficiency in Hypermesh and Abaqus software.
You Are Offered* An opportunity to work with a leading company in the automotive industry.
• A dynamic and innovative work environment.
• Professional growth and development opportunities.
• The chance to contribute to groundbreaking projects that shape the future of transportation.
About Our Client
Our client is a renowned leader in the automotive industry, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. With a strong focus on research and development, they are at the forefront of creating cutting-edge technologies that drive the future of mobility. Join a team that values creativity, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Recruitment Process
Our recruitment process consists of the following steps:
1. Interviews
2. Reference checks
3. Interview with the client
4. Decision
Terms
• Full-time position
• Location: Södertälje
• Start date: August 2025
Ready to take the next step in your career? Apply now and become a part of a team that is driving the future of the automotive industry!
About Framtiden ABWe at Framtiden work with both staffing and recruitment, aiming to make a difference in people's lives. We achieve this by helping individuals find the right job and the right colleague. We specialize in recruiting the right talents for the right companies. Framtiden operates in seven locations in Sweden and in Oslo.
