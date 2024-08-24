Composite engineer
2024-08-24
We are seeking an experienced composite engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in CNC programming, CAD construction, and product development, with a focus on composite materials. You will be responsible for production planning, manufacturing, and 3D modeling, playing a key role in developing and producing high-quality components.
Key Skills Required:
CNC programming
CAD construction
Product development
Production planning and manufacturing
3D modeling
Experience in the UAV and drone industry is highly preferred.
If you have the skills and experience we're looking for and are passionate about cutting-edge technology, we'd love to hear from you!
Apply now to join our innovative team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-06
E-post: kris.moell@frostunmanned.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Frost Unmanned AB
Lilla Strandvägen 2
444 31 STENUNGSUND
444 31 STENUNGSUND Jobbnummer
