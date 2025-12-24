Composite Design Engineer to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity Sweden AB / Datajobb / Linköping Visa alla datajobb i Linköping
2025-12-24
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beyond Gravity Sweden AB i Linköping
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Our Crew
The engineering team in Linköping consists of around 100 people, including engineering managers, design, analysis, systems, and verification engineers. We are responsible for developing our products, as well as creating drawings and corresponding documentation.In Linköping, we work in an international environment, closely collaborating with our customers as well as with other Beyond Gravity sites across Europe and the USA.
Your Mission
Develop mechanical designs in 2D and 3D (mainly CFRP, but also aluminum).
Perform configuration control within projects.
Carry out mass budgets and prepare material lists.
Review drawings and documentation.
Develop concepts and cost estimates for marketing and sales.
Develop methods and processes.
Evaluate test results.
Continuously improve methods and processes.
Your Story
Bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering, or equivalent work experience.
Experience working with composite structures.
You have previously worked with product development, design work, and technical documentation.
You are driven and able to work independently.
You are team-oriented and thrive when the team succeeds together - this includes contributing to the development of both the team and the products.
You are open to new ideas, curious, and eager to challenge old designs and methods while continuously working toward improvement.
Fluent in English.
Why Beyond Gravity?
Work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally
Be part of a dedicated team with the ambition to redefine space!
In Linköping, we have experienced and skilled staff and a diverse management team
We offer a hybrid workplace with flexibility and independence, as well as brand-new facilities - including our own gym
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Catarina Rio | | catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
Please submit your application with an updated CV in English.
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9663696