Compliance Manager
IST Group AB / Datajobb / Växjö Visa alla datajobb i Växjö
2026-03-23
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IST Group AB i Växjö
, Värnamo
, Ydre
, Kalmar
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
IST is looking for an experienced Compliance Manager who thrives at the intersection of strategy and execution-and who is ready to take ownership of compliance across our organisation from boardroom to business.
At IST, we're not just building software-we're shaping the future of education. Our digital tools connect schools, teachers, students, and families in smarter, more meaningful ways. With over five million users across Europe, our mission is clear: to make learning easier, more engaging, and more impactful for everyone.
Joining IST means working in an international, collaborative environment where your ideas matter. You'll help shape products used by thousands of schools, gain insight into the full EdTech landscape, and grow alongside experienced colleagues-all while contributing to a team passionate about improving education.
Role Overview
This is a broad, hands-on role for someone who thrives on variety - moving between strategic planning, regulatory analysis, and operational execution. You'll be the go-to person for ensuring that our products and processes throughout the group meet a high standard in privacy, information security, and sustainability, especially in the context of public procurement, ESG reporting, and AI governance.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and maintain compliance frameworks aligned with:
ISO 27001
ISO 9001
ISO 14001
GDPR (ISAE 3000) and NIS 2 Directive
EU AI Act
Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)
Additional areas:
Operate at both strategic and operational levels. You are comfortable drafting policies one day and reviewing tender documents the next
Lead privacy and data protection initiatives across the organization. You will be the connection between top management and the DPOs.
Coordinate sustainability efforts and ESG reporting
Conduct internal audits, risk assessments, and corrective actions
Support procurement processes with regulatory documentation such as DPAs and analysis
Provide training on privacy, compliance, and sustainability best practices
Monitor regulatory changes and ensure timely adaptation
Work as a valued advisor to all parts of the organization including top management.
Role qualifications
We believe you have the following experience, capabilities and personal skills to succeed in this role:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Law, Finance or related field
You bring solid experience (typically 5+ years) within compliance, information security and/or data protection, and you're used to taking ownership of your area.
You're comfortable working independently and naturally become the person others turn to for guidance. At the same time, you're confident engaging with senior leadership and able to handle those conversations with calmness, credibility and good judgement.
You have a pragmatic mindset and understand how to balance business needs with regulatory requirements. You don't just interpret rules, you make them work in practice.
You're structured and analytical, but also approachable and good at building relationships across the organization.
You communicate clearly and professionally in English, and if you speak a Scandinavian language, that's a plus.
What we offer
This is a full-time, permanent position. At IST, we apply an office-first policy, meaning we primarily work from the office as we believe physical presence fosters collaboration, innovation, and a strong team spirit. At the same time, we understand the importance of flexibility-if you live farther away, working from the office three days a week with the remaining time remote may be possible. In Scandinavia our offices are located in Stockholm, Växjö, Roskilde and Oslo.
Submit your application as soon as possible and no later than 12th of April.
If you have any questions about the position or the recruitment process, feel free to contact Corporate HR at HR@ist.com
.
Please note that background checks may be part of our recruitment process.
We review applications on a rolling basis, so don't wait-apply today!
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IST Group AB
(org.nr 556254-0806), https://career.ist.com/jobs/13
Ingelstadsvägen 9 (visa karta
)
352 34 VÄXJÖ Jobbnummer
9812343