Compliance Manager
2024-12-20
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Do you have a passion for winning business? Negotiating commercial terms and develop a team as well as and maintaining cross team collaboration both internally and with customers? We are seeking a skilled Section Manager for the Commercial Management to join our team! Please read more about this opportunity to join Saab Dynamics Business Unit Missile!
As Commercial Management Section Manager for Airborne & Maritime Missile Systems you are responsible for development of a team of Commercial and Contract Managers and provide vital support to winning business (pre-signature) and contract management (post signature/delivery) business activities.
You will provide sound commercial and contractual advice and support at any point in the contract life-cycle and help spread commercial awareness throughout the organisation. You will be embedded with the executive Commercial Management team and work in close cooperation with senior management, Marketing & Sales, Procurement and delivery teams providing commercial/contractual expertise and hands-on support to specific major pursuits and commercial challenges in delivery.
Whilst your section is based in Linköping, you will also support business requirements in Karlskoga as required.
Your profile
The role demands inclusive and cooperative leadership to fulfil defined business objectives, which in turn deliver sustainable business by working for balanced and sound contracts as well as professional growth. It requires both trust, drive and expertise and at the same time be an information, coordination and cooperation-oriented leader.
You are an experience business professional with a background in international programmes and/or partnerships. You have expertise in developing competitive business proposals including pricing, commercial and financial risk management, negotiations and contract terms. You are experienced in change management, having implemented business improvement activities and continuously seek opportunities to improve business efficiency. You are a strong team player and an unpretentious and humble leader. You have an ambition to lead and drive business success, balanced against a willingness to assist your colleagues in day-to-day operations.
To succeed in this role we think that you have;
• Well developed international business and commercial acumen.
• Minimum of 5 years international business experience.
• Background in either commercial, contract, strategic procurement, marketing & sales,
programme management or other equivalent discipline.
• A university degree in engineering, law, finance or business administration
• Very good communication skills in Swedish & English, verbal and written.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
