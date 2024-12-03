Completions Implementation Manager
Brunel Energy Sweden AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Boden Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Boden
2024-12-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Brunel Energy Sweden AB i Boden
Experienced Completions Implementation Manager to oversee and manage the construction inspections, documentation, and completions processes for a multi-disciplinary EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Management) project focused on transitioning green energy technology into steel manufacturing. The successful candidate will ensure that all aspects of mechanical completion, pre-commissioning, and commissioning are conducted per industry standards, project specifications, and regulatory requirements.
Key Responsibilities:
Construction Inspections Management:
Oversee all construction inspection activities to ensure compliance with engineering drawings, specifications, and quality requirements.
Coordinate with engineering and construction teams to ensure timely and accurate inspections.
Manage the documentation of construction inspections and ensure all records are maintained accurately for project and regulatory review.
Mechanical Completions:
Supervise the preparation and execution of Mechanical Completion checklists and ensure all systems are completed following project requirements.
Validate the assembly and installation of mechanical components as per design specifications.
Pre-Commissioning and Commissioning:
Manage the development and execution of Inspection Test Records (ITRs) and Commissioning Test Procedures (CTPs).
Ensure all pre-commissioning activities meet the planned objectives and systems are ready for commissioning.
Lead the commissioning phase to ensure systems are operational, meet project standards, and comply with safety regulations.
Documentation and Reporting:
Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation related to completions activities including test records, commissioning reports, and final handover documents.
Prepare regular reports on the progress and status of completion activities for project management and stakeholders.
Team Leadership and Collaboration:
Lead a team of inspection and completions professionals, providing training and development as needed.
Collaborate with project managers, engineers, contractors, and client representatives to facilitate clear communication and resolve any issues arising during the completions phase.
Quality Assurance and Control:
Implement quality control protocols and standard operating procedures for inspection and testing activities.
Ensure all project activities comply with legal, environmental, and health and safety standards.
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering or a related field.
Minimum of 15 years of experience in project management or completions management within the EPCM environment, preferably in the green energy or steel manufacturing sectors.
Proven track record of managing mechanical completions, pre-commissioning, and commissioning processes.
Strong understanding of industry standards and regulatory compliance requirements.
Excellent organizational, leadership, and decision-making skills.
Desired Skills:
Discrete knowledge and understanding of Completions, Systemisation, Commissioning & Start-up.
Certification in project management (PMP or equivalent).
Strong technical writing and communication skills.
Proficiency in project management software and tools.
IT and/or Engineering skillset.
Interested candidates should submit a resume and a cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02
E-post: candidateservicesupport@brunel.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Brunel Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 559494-9579)
961 40 BODEN Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Stegra Boden Jobbnummer
9043442