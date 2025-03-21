Completion coordinator
As a Completion Coordinator for our client in a project setting, you will be responsible for managing the Completions Database and overseeing all documentation during the handover and turnover stages. Your primary duties will include configuring and customizing the Completions Management Tool (CMT), managing data inputs, generating certificates, and ensuring the efficient flow of reporting and documentation throughout the project's completion phases. Collaborating closely with cross-functional teams, you will help ensure that the project progresses smoothly and remains on schedule.
Key Responsibilities
Develop and implement system completion criteria, including the setup and configuration of the Completions Management Tool (CMT), overseeing staged turnover processes, and preparing acceptance certificates.
Manage punch lists, deficiency tracking, test reports, and turnover package documentation to ensure data integrity and accurate reporting.
Customize the completions system to meet the specific requirements of the project.
Coordinate with Engineering and Construction teams to structure systems using tag items and check sheets.
Monitor punch list completion and ensure that all necessary documentation is accurately recorded and stored.
Ensure contractors provide the required data and records for seamless integration into the completions system.
Provide CMT training and support to clients and contractors, ensuring the tool is used effectively throughout the project.
Job Requirements
A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering, or equivalent experience.
Strong expertise in the Petrochemical or Oil & Gas industries.
Extensive experience with Completions Management Systems (CMT) and related procedures.
Proven leadership experience managing and training a team of CMT administrators and users.
In-depth knowledge of Commissioning, Turnover, and Completions processes, with a solid understanding of CMT systems and industry best practices.
