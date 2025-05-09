Competitiveness Manager - 487238
Alstom Transport AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-05-09
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Competitiveness Manager in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and forward-thinking teammates.
You'll play a pivotal role in driving cost optimization and competitiveness across our projects. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (product management, procurement, industrialization, and engineering), coordinate competitiveness action plans, and much more.
You'll specifically take care of managing and updating the Reference Library (Ref Lib) and supporting pre-tendering/tendering activities, but also collaborating to integrate return-on-experience (ROE) insights into cost strategies.
We'll look to you for:
Building, driving, and challenging the Reference Library on Quality, Cost, and Delivery (QCD) aspects.
Coordinating competitiveness action plans and presenting business cases for cost improvement initiatives.
Supporting product managers and bid managers with quick costing and target cost allocation during pre-tendering and tendering phases.
Monitoring gaps between Reference Library data and tender/project solutions, proposing action plans to meet target costs.
Analyzing and benchmarking competition offerings in collaboration with the Platform Market & Portfolio team.
Ensuring timely integration of ROE insights from projects into the Reference Library and adjusting action plans as needed.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in a relevant field (commercial, engineering, or business).
A minimum of 5 years of experience in the railway industry.
Strong knowledge of costing methodologies and processes.
Experience in cost analysis, cost optimization, or Design-to-Cost activities.
Familiarity with project management and cross-functional collaboration.
Analytical mindset with a focus on data-driven decision-making.
Excellent communication and presentation skills.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with innovative cost management and optimization strategies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams and supportive colleagues.
Contribute to impactful and sustainable projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development through award-winning learning programs.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Rail Sweden Jobbnummer
9331586